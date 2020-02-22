Boys Basketball
Brooks 81, Thayer Academy 61
Brooks (81): Oladitan 1, Yepdo 6, Foster 22, Smith 6, Thomson 4, Mulvey 25, Whitney-Sidney 16, Iwowo 0, Costantino 0, Janney 0, Blodgett 2, D’Silva 0. Totals 29-13-81
3-pointers: Mulvey 5, Smith 2, Yepdo 2, Foster, Whitney-Sidney
Brooks (20-2): 40 41 — 81
Thayer Academy (15-8): 23 38 — 61
Lebanon 61, Pelham 49
Pelham (49): D. Crowley 20, Brown 11, M. Crowley 9, Paul 4, Travis 2, Jones 2, Dumont 1, Garrett 0, Herrling 0. Totals 19-5-49
3-pointers: M. Crowley 3, D. Crowley 2
Pelham (13-5, 13-3 NH): 20 9 5 15 — 49
Lebanon (11-2 NH): 14 17 15 15 — 61
Girls Basketball
Thayer Academy 55, Brooks 49
Brooks (49): Eddy 8, Riley 7, Mair 8, Connolly 4, Cordes 22, Madigan 0, Moeller 0, Coughlin 0, Robinson 0.
3-pointers: Cordes 3, Mair, Eddy, Riley
Thayer Academy: 25 30 — 55
Brooks (15-7): 32 17 — 49
Boys Ice Hockey
Windham 2, Londonderry 1
Windham (9-8): 0 1 0 1 — 2
Londonderry: 0 1 0 0 — 1
Goals: Mike Montanile, Tommy Langlois
Salem 4, Pinkerton 0
Pinkerton (8-8 NH): 0 0 0 — 0
Salem (14-2-33): 1 2 1 — 4
Goals: Anthony Survilas 2, Ryan Pappalardo, Jackson Maietta
Saves: S — Spencer Deane 36; P — Matt Gilliland 24
Girls Ice Hockey
Brooks 2, Milton Academy 1
Milton Academy (8-11-3): 0 1 0 — 1
Brooks (16-5-1): 2 0 0 — 2
Goals: Molly Driscoll, Brooke Rogers
Saves: Sydney Correa 25
