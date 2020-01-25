Boys Basketball
Methuen 88, Phoenix 52
Methuen (88): Perello 2, Garcia 13, Allen 0, Carpio 6, Osias 3, Urena 2, Touma 2, Olivier 5, Crowe 16, Lussier 17, Wannaphong 7, Santana 8, Lopez 3, Vasquez 0, Ortega 4
3-pointers: Crowe 4, Garcia, Osias, Lopez, Ortega
Phoenix: 8 17 13 14 — 52
Methuen (6-8): 22 18 22 26 — 88
Acton-Boxborough 65, Lawrence 62
Lawrence (62): Diaz 0, Estrada 4, Durant 0, J.Diaz 0, Melendez 18, Herrera 14, Goris 17, Pabon 0, Tejada 2, Zorrilla 7.
3-pointers: Melendez 2, Herrera 4, Goris
Lawrence (11-4): 16 10 21 15 — 62
Acton-Boxborough (4-9): 10 22 12 21 — 65
Brooks 80, Springfield Commonwealth Academy 38
Brooks (80): Oladitan 3, Yepdo 9, Foster 21, Smith 19, Thomson 8, Mulvey 7, Iwowo 0, D’Silva-Baretto 3, Costantino 4, Janney 6, Fitzgerald 0, Tobias 0. Totals 34-5-80
3-pointers: Smith 3, Mulvey, Yepdo, Oladitan, Janney
Springfield y (8-8): 13 25 — 38
Brooks (12-2): 34 46 — 80
Girls Basketball
Tabor Academy 64, Brooks 35
Brooks (35): Riley 2, Marchesseault 2, Robinson 4, Mair 2, Cordes 10, Dewey 16, Eddy 0, Madigan 0, Moeller 0, Couglin 0, Connolly 0. Totals 12-10-35
3-pointers: Robinson
Brooks (10-5): 7 7 11 10 — 35
Tabor Academy (10-5): 20 17 14 13 — 64
Boys Ice Hockey
Cathedral 5, Andover 3
Andover (4-8-0): 0 1 2 — 3
Cathedral: 3 0 2 — 5
Goals: Evan Arpin, Steve Ingram, Leo Byers
Saves: JJ Quill 6, Jake Bresner 19
Exeter 6, Pinkerton 3
Exeter (4-2-2): 1 2 3 — 6
Pinkerton (6-5-1, 5-4-0 NH): 0 1 2 — 3
Goals: Ethan Burgess, Lorenzo Corsetto 2
Saves: Matt Gilliland 22
Dexter Southfield School 7, Brooks 0
Brooks (3-12-0): 0 0 0 — 0
Dexter Southfield School: 2 2 3 — 7
Saves: Andrew Heinze
North Andover 4, Boston Latin 0
North Andover (8-2-4): 3 0 1 — 4
Boston Latin (10-2-1): 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: TJ Fredo 3, Jimmy Boyle
Saves: Patrick Green 21
Lincoln/Sudbury 7, Haverhill 2
Haverhill (3-6-2): 1 1 0 — 2
Lincoln/Sudbury (9-2-1): 1 3 3 — 7
Goals: Evan Foskett, Brady Ferreira
Saves: Cal Pruett 38
Hanover 2, Windham 1
Hanover: 0 1 0 1 — 2
Windham (6-7-0): 1 0 0 0 — 1
Goals: Bobby DiCicco
Saves: Vito Mancini 35
Newburyport 3, Pentucket 0
Newburyport: 0 1 2 — 3
Pentucket (1-10): 0 0 0 — 0
Saves: Ben Guertin
Billerica 2, Central Catholic 1
Central Catholic (7-6-1): 0 0 1 — 1
Billerica: 0 0 2 — 2
Goals: Alex Furry
Saves: Michael Brothers 18
Girls Ice Hockey
Brooks 2, Proctor Academy 0
Brooks (8-4-1): 0 1 1 — 2
Proctor Academy (4-13-2): 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: Katherine Duane, Brooke Rogers
Saves: Sydney Correa 14
HPNA 7, Central Catholic 0
Central Catholic (2-8-2): 0 0 0 — 0
HPNA (11-0-2): 1 4 2 — 7
Goals: Hannah Keating 2, Eliana Kane 2, Morgan Whitlock, Riley Buckley Ella Roe
Saves: H — Jenny Hubbard 15
Boston Latin 3, Andover 1
Boston Latin (7-4-2): 1 1 1 — 3
Andover (6-4-3): 0 1 0 — 1
Goals: Lauren Adams
Saves: Lillian Jagger 17
Methuen/Tewksbury 1, Waltham 1
Waltham: 0 1 0 — 1
M/T (7-1-4): 0 0 1 — 1
Goals: Lydia Pendleton
Saves: Kaia Hollingsworth 19
Boys Swimming
Phillips sweeps
Meet results: Phillips 136, Hopkins 49; Phillips 134, Loomis 49
Phillips winners:
200 medley relay: Marcus Lee, Yubo Jin, Marcel Liu, Brandon Garcia (1:49.22); 200 freestyle: Max Hunger 1:52.90; Diving: Zack Peng 278.35; 100 butterfly: Garcia 58.76; 100 freestyle: Lee 52.99; 500 freestyle: Hunger 4:01.61; 200 freestyle relay: Arnold Su, Alexander Grande, Garcia, Hunger (1:36.68); 100 backstroke: Sam Donchi 57.67; 100 breaststroke: Su 1:03.91; 400 freestyle relay: Hunger, Donchi, Lee, Su (3:31.48)
Girls Swimming
Westford Academy 100.5, Phillips 85.5
Phillips winners:
200 freestyle: Veronika Kisova 1:56.83; 200 IM: Graeleigh Jones 2:13.00; 500 freestyle: Kisova 5:08.15; 200 freestyle relay: Abby Ryan, Alexa DiCenso, Ashley Vensel, Kisova (1:44.12)
Records: Phillips 1-2
