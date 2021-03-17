When Will Schimmoeller earned the starting quarterback job for North Andover last season, coach John Dubzinski realized his new signal-caller faced a massive task.
The Scarlet Knights, after all, had just won the Division 2 state championship the previous fall, and Schimmoeller was replacing 2018 Eagle-Tribune MVP Jake McElroy, who had also led the Knights’ baseball teams to a state title as a senior.
“It’s never easy taking over at QB for the Division 2 Player of the Year,” said Dubzinski. “But we knew Will was a selfless leader who would do whatever it took to help the team win, and he led us right back to the North finals.”
A year after helping lead “rebuilding” North Andover on a surprise run to the Division 2 North title game, Schimmoeller is now firmly entrenched as the starting quarterback.
The senior kicked off the long-awaited coronavirus-delayed season on Friday by throwing for three touchdowns — on just six completions — and 112 yards in a 35-14 blowout of Chelmsford.
“It was definitely great to finally go out and compete on the football field,” said Schimmoeller. “After all of the waiting around, to go out there and play football when it counts is amazing.”
The 6-foot, 185-pounder threw for 983 yards and 12 TDs and ran for 263 yards and three scores in 2019, despite missing two games with a leg injury.
“Will has great intangibles,” said Dubzinski. “He’s big, physical, can throw, makes good decisions and is a great run threat. Will’s easy to coach since he’s the type of QB who will be just as happy throwing the ball four times or 24 times a game.”
LEARNING THE GAME, WINNING TITLE
Schimmoeller began playing football in fifth grade, but was beaten out in his initial attempt to play quarterback by a player he now strongly relies on.
“I actually was beaten out by our current left tackle, Jack Roche,” said Schimmoeller of the now-6-foot-5, 260-pound senior offensive lineman. “So I played running back. In sixth grade I won the QB job and have loved the position ever since.”
Four years later, as a sophomore, Schimmoeller served as an understudy to McElroy, who led North Andover to the program’s first ever state title.
“I learned so much playing at the end of some of those varsity games.” said Schimmoeller, who appeared in three games that fall but didn’t attempt a pass. “It was also a great experience going to Gillette Stadium and being part of a champion.
“The main thing I learned from (McElroy) was leadership and football IQ. He was a natural leader and was a smart player, so I would pick his brain whenever I could.”
BECOMING THE STARTER
Schimmoeller took over as starting QB in 2019 for a team which had graduated four Eagle-Tribune All-Stars. After losing three of their first four games, the Scarlet Knights won five straight to advance to the Division 2 North finals.
“We were a very inexperienced team that was just getting used to the speed of varsity football,” said Schimmoeller. “I had to get used to the speed of the game and learn to make pre-snap reads and know who I want to get the ball to.
“I gained a lot of confidence on a pass in Lowell to (Max) Wolfgang. It was fourth-and-12 and we called a fade that ended up being (Schimmoeller’s first career) touchdown.”
Schimmoeller threw for a career-best 248 yards and three touchdowns in the quarterfinal win over Westford, then added 187 yards and two TDs in the North finals.
Now, he’s hoping for a memorable coronavirus-delayed 2021 “Fall II” season.
“It would have hurt a lot to lose my senior year,” said Schimmoeller, who plans to wrestle in the spring and is being recruited by Division 3 football programs. “I’m grateful for the opportunity we’ve been given. We want to win the MVC.”
HISTORY OF SUCCESS
Will Schimmoeller follows in the tradition of recent star North Andover QBs.
Name Years as NA starter Success
Jake McElroy 2016-18 Threw for 3,930 yards and 39 TDs for career. Led Scarlet Knights to 2018 Division 2 state title.
Seamus Lambert 2014-15 Split high school career between Scarlet Knights and Brooks (2016-17), throwing for 3,561 yards and 41 TDs. Now starring for Trinity College (1,953 yards, 17 TDs passing in 2019).
Casey Walsh 2012-13 Brandon’s brother threw for 3,162 yards and 27 TDs for career.
Brandon Walsh 2008-11 Four-year starter set then-Eagle-Tribune area records for career passing yards (5,208) and TD passes (52).
