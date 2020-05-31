Scholar-Athlete, Haverhill High -- Jessica Wardle

College: Merrimack College
H.S. Sports: Volleyball, Gymnastics, Track, Lacrosse
Family: Kelly (mom) and Jeff (dad); Brother Devin.
Best academic accomplishment: “My greatest academic accomplishment so far is getting accepted into all of the colleges I had applied for. This gave me the freedom to choose whatever college I wanted from the ones I choose to apply to.”
Best athletic accomplishment: ”Getting to be a three-sport captain my senior year. I was captain of volleyball, gymnastics and lacrosse. My favorite part of being a three-sport captain was getting to be a leader for my teams. A lot of the underclassmen told me they looked up to me and wanted to be a captain like me, so it gave me a sense of accomplishment that was really meaningful to me.”
Biggest growth from freshman year to now: “My confidence level in myself. Going into high school, I was very intimidated, and because of this I did not always try my hardest when doing things. As I got older I gained more confidence in both sports and school. I also gained confidence in my leadership skills, which helped me become a captain and lead my team.”
Best advice to incoming freshmen: “Give everything from the start and do not look back. If you want to do something, do not hesitate and work hard even when you think no one is watching because, if you do not, then you will regret it.”
If you were president and could change one thing what would it be?: ”I would be spreading a greater awareness on the increase in human trafficking due to COVID-19. Due to the economy going down, individuals more often turn to human trafficking to earn some money, and then they become reliant on it.
“With the increase in people going out for walks alone, to get out of their house, this makes them more vulnerable to trafficking. To help combat this, I would increase funding to help educate people on the dangers, especially in lower income communities where the problem appears to be even worse.”
Recommendation: “Jessica is a winner in everything she does whether it’s her academics, school clubs or athletics. As an athlete, she not only competed in three sports (volleyball, gymnastics and lacrosse) for all four years, but she exhibited her leadership qualities as a captain in each sport.
“Jessica is an extremely well-rounded individual, enrolling in honors and advanced placement (AP) level courses, while also being a member of our Latin Club. ... I have known her since she was in fifth grade, but as her gymnastics coach the last four years I have truly watched her leadership abilities and her positive affect on others. She was part of a gymnastics team that was 2-7 her freshman year, before going 5-4 and then undefeated as a junior. She embodies traits every team and every school needs.”
— Haverhill High Health/Physical Education teacher Melanie Tarbox
