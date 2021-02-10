Scholarship winner

CARL RUSSO/staff photoSanborn High School senior captain Madison Houghton gets presented a $500 scholarship from Off-Season Hoops Inc. of Methuen before the start of a recent home game. Presenting the check is Patrick Costello, left, founder of Off-Season Hoops, and Sanborn head coach Brian Gray. Houghton was selected for contributions during the Merrimack Valley Girls' Fall Basketball League as well as her unselfish involvement within the community. Off-Season Hoops, Inc. is a local resource that offers programs to educate young women on the life skills they need to lead happier and healthier lives.