Schools wrestle with how much (if any) to pay spring coaches

To pay or not to pay, that is the question.
At least, that’s the question that has been wrestled with in regard to spring high school coaches, who have wondered from the outset of the coronavirus pandemic if they’ll get paid their allotted stipends.
It’s not an easy question, which is probably why it’s been answered in a variety of ways.
On the one hand, coaches feel that they agreed to a certain amount for their services and it’s not fair to have that taken away from them for something out of their control. In many cases, at least with head coaches, they have spent countless hours in the offseason preparing for spring competition so they deserve to be compensated, at least to some degree.
And anyway, they argue, haven’t the coaching salaries already been budgeted?
These are the main points put forth by area athletic directors who, almost unanimously, have gone to bat for their coaches, requesting reasonable if not full compensation for them.
On the other hand, school committees and/or administrators feel that spring coaches were primarily hired to work the spring season. And, with many school districts strapped for cash, it makes no sense financially to make full payments when the money can be used elsewhere.
These are the arguments, no doubt, which pulled the most weight in several school districts, which opted not to compensate their coaches. Locally, they include Andover, Haverhill, Pentucket and Pelham.
On the other end of the spectrum, Lowell and Central Catholic, Windham and Pinkerton are among the schools that are apparently giving their spring coaches full compensation. Other schools that are paying the full amount include Burlington, Winchester, Woburn and Rockport. Most of those schools are from relatively wealthy communities, but Lowell is not.
That is probably why Lowell track coach Scott Ouellet said: “We are grateful to have a supportive administration that realizes the job of a coach involves a lot more than just the 12 weeks of the season, especially the city schools.”
Certainly, the hard-working and highly regarded Ouellet works more than the 12 weeks in support of the track program, but he’s not the only one.
“I don’t know if a lot of people understand how much work goes into preparing for the season,” said Methuen softball coach Jason Smith. “There’s just a ton of stuff that needs to be done, from holding meetings, fine tuning the schedule, handling equipment needs, coordinating with youth leagues and checking on grades and what kids are doing in the offseason.
“You can’t just start on Day 1 of the spring and expect everything will go smoothly. I don’t think we should expect full pay, but we should be compensated for what we have done.”
Methuen is among a number of schools which is paying their coaches a percentage of their original coaching stipend. As of this week, Lawrence and North Andover were still negotiating what the compensation would be for their spring coaches, but there is not optimism among those school’s spring coaches that they will receive more than a small percentage.
Two nearby schools that may have come to a reasonable compromise are Beverly and Ipswich, both of which are reportedly paying their coaches 50 percent, and there is consensus that Billerica is paying 33 percent and Tewksbury 25 percent.
