PORTLAND, Maine -- L J Talley delivered three hits and Samad Taylor hit his 12th home run, but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats fell twice to the Portland Sea Dogs on Saturday by scores of 6-4 and 1-0 at Hadlock Field.
In Game 1, Taylor drilled a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning, but the Fisher Cats could not rally back in the final at bat of the first game.
Portland scored four times in the bottom of the sixth inning to win for the first time in series. Devlin Grandberg had the game-winning hit with a double. Ronaldo Hernandez homered in the second and Hudson Potts went deep in the fifth for the Sea Dogs.
In the second game, Portland (46-27) scored the game’s only run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Nick Sogard tripled and scored on a wild pitch and error. The Fisher Cats could not solve starter A. J. Politi (W, 5-7) who allowed no runs on three hits in his six innings. He struck out eight.
In Friday's game, Demi Orimoloye went 3-for-4 with a home run as the Fisher Catsheld off the Sea Dogs 5-3. It was their fourth straight win.
