MANCHESTER -- Samad Taylor and Chavez Young each hit two-run homers, but the Portland Sea Dogsrallied with four runs in the top of the ninth inning to steal a 7-6 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Catson Saturday at Delta Delta Stadium.
Portland (10-7) entered the ninth inning trailing 6-3, but scored one run on a wild pitch, two more on a pinch-hit triple by Roldani Baldwin, and another on a single by Pedro Castellanos.
New Hampshire (7-10) rallied to take the lead thanks to a pair of two-out, two-run homers. Reggie Pruitt reached on a hit-by-pitch in the bottom of the third and Young followed with his first home run of the season. In the fourth inning, a walk to Gabriel Moreno was followed by Taylor’s third blast of the season for a 4-3 lead.
Jake Thompson (W, 1-0) recorded the win for Portland, and Jose Adames worked around a lead-off hit-by-pitch of Taylor in the ninth to earn his fourth save.
The Fisher Cats will look to split the series in the homestand finale on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. at Delta Dental Stadium.
