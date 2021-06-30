Aisling Callahan is sticking to her guns.
The North Andover junior, who had an outstanding track season as the Knights’ top distance runner, will remain playing field hockey in the fall.
It seems strange that a distance runner with so much talent would spurn cross country. North Andover cross country coach Rick Dellechiaie and assistant Bill Varney can’t understand it and they’ve done their best to nudge her to their sport — to no avail.
“My (track) coaches have really wanted me to run cross country — they’ve been on me since freshman year,” said Callahan. “But I’m going to stick with field hockey. I have a lot of close friends who play and it’s a fun sport.”
You certainly can’t blame Dellechiaie for urging Callahan to give cross country a try, especially after this past track season.
Already a top miler, Callahan lowered her PR at that distance from 5:28 to a stunning 5:02.69 at the All-State Meet and she ran an 11:18.72 in the 2-mile at the MVC meet. Both times have only been bettered at North Andover by All-American Kirsten Kasper, currently one of the best triathletes in the world.
“I did a lot more serious running last summer and we didn’t have a lot of races in Fall 2, so I did more and better training,” said Callahan, who far surpassed her season goal of breaking 5:20 in the mile and also ran a mean leg in North Andover’s dynamic 4x800 relay team.
“Also, my coaches gave me a lot of confidence and made me set goals for myself so I think that was a huge part of it (her great improvement).”
Whatever the reason, Dellechiaie envisions even more improvement for Callahan, especially if she added cross country to her repertoire.
“It is a tragedy that one of the best distance runners in the state is not running cross country,” said Dellechiaie. “Our competition is certainly glad she isn’t. They know she would be a game changer.”
Instead, Callahan will stick with her routine of field hockey and track, both of which she has participated in since the fifth grade. But even with field hockey still on her plate, she’s hoping for more improvement on the track next year.
“I want to go sub-5 minutes in the mile and improve all of my times,” she said. “I definitely want to run in college so I want to have a good season.”
Callahan should have plenty of colleges interested in her joining their track programs, especially with her grades. She currently has a 4.7 GPA after taking three AP classes this year and she is planning four AP classes next year.
She has an attractive resume for sure, but it’s one that — her coaches might argue — would be enhanced further by adding cross country.
Callahan’s best
Mile — 5:02.69
2-Mile — 11:18.72
800 — 2:21.5
