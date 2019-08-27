As a distance runner, Sanborn junior Dylan Khalil is bucking the trend.
And his cross country coach, Scott Maxwell, is all for it.
Most standout distance runners compete year-round in high school and college, or at least two of the three seasons. But Khalil is a talented basketball player (11.9 ppg last year) who spends his winters on the hardcourt and, this past spring, he skipped most of the track season in order to play AAU basketball and take Driver’s Ed.
“It (track) just didn’t work out, and my first loves are basketball and cross country,” said Khalil, the reigning Eagle-Tribune MVP for cross country. “I guess I’m at a disadvantage (against other top runners, who train year-round), but I don’t think it’s that great.”
Maxwell agrees and then some.
“I actually think basketball makes him stronger as a runner,” said Maxwell. “We actually have seven (runners) on the team who play basketball. As for Dylan, he is the type of kid who never lets himself get out of shape.”
During the summer, Khalil mainly played basketball but he did some light running of 15-20 miles a week. That may not seem like a lot, but it was about the same as following his freshman year and that seemed to serve him well. He came on strong late in the season as a sophomore, finishing an area-best 10th at both the Meet of Champions and 37th at New England.
“It’s like he’s getting in (top) shape as the season goes on,” said Maxwell. “I hope the same thing happens as last year.”
Maxwell is certainly excited about the season, for a couple of reasons, perhaps the main one being that talented younger brother Jared will be a freshman with the team. He finished seventh in his age group at the cross country nationals last year and ran a 4:36 mile in the spring.
“I can’t wait to have him up there with me,” said Khalil. “He was definitely better than I was in eighth grade — I think my best (mile) time was 4:56 — and he’ll push me. But he hasn’t beaten me yet and I don’t plan on that happening at least for awhile.”
The other reason that Khalil is fired up about the season is that he likes to set goals and he has something specific in mind for this fall.
“I’m trying to definitely break 16 (minutes for 5K) with 15:45 my ultimate goal,” said Khalil, whose best 5K time last year was 16:28.
That’s an ambitious goal, to be sure, and if he reaches that or even comes close, there will certainly be no concerns about how many seasons a year or how frequently he puts on his running shoes.
Strong nucleus returns
Overall, cross country in the region was a bit down last year, but a resurgence is likely this year. Both of our MVPs return and, six of eight Eagle-Tribune girls are back as well as six of eight boys.
Moreover, based on his sensational track season, Phillips Academy’s Alex Fleury of North Andover should have a superb campaign after turning in a 5K time of 16:08 last fall and look for big seasons from Pentucket’s Peter Lopata, who is another basketball player, and North Andover junior Jack Bicksler.
The returning girls are led by two-time MVP Meghan Cross of Pinkerton and includes a strong sophomore class highlighted by Bethany Graham of Salem.
Team-wise, Pinkerton’s girls have won four straight Division 1 titles and should be strong again, but watch out for rising Salem to challenge. North Andover should be a force in the Merrimack Valley Conference and Pentucket — led by sophomore Phoebe Rubio — could be a surprise in the Cape Ann League.
Let the races begin soon.
***************************************
The Khalil trio
With a talented but still young squad overall, Sanborn coach Scott Maxwell is expecting a terrific season with a goal of making the top three in Division 2 and then qualifying for New England by being in the top six at the Meet of Champions.
But Maxwell believes an even better team will be in another year when all three Khalil brothers will be on the team. Joining Dylan this year is standout freshman Jared Khalil while eighth grader Tyson will join them in one more year.
“That’s going to be amazing,” said Maxwell. “Tyson has been running with us already and he is right up there with his brothers. With those three and our other young guys, we are going to be tough.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.