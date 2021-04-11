Pelham’s Conor Maslanek and West Newbury’s Tyler Knox know what it’s like to finish second at the New England Tournament.
And both were determined not to have that same experience again.
So, when they competed at the Spartan New England Tournament in Hampstead over the weekend, Maslanek and Knox left no room to be runners-up as they dominated their weight classes on their way to becoming New England champions.
Maslanek, who lost a heartbreaker in overtime to nationally-ranked Sam Wilkins of Mt. Anthony last year, breezed to the 195-pound title.
After receiving a bye in the first round, he got a pin in 1:25 in the quarterfinals, and got a third-period pin in the semifinals while leading 7-0. He then pinned Michael Bartush of Norwalk, Conn., while leading 8-2, giving up single points on escapes, for the title.
“I felt dominant,” said Maslanek. “I was pretty confident. As far as strength and wrestling, I’m a better wrestler than last year.”
With only one parent allowed to attend the event, making the crowd minimal, the atmosphere was different from last year. But the accomplishment was no less meaningful.
When asked if this made up for last year, Maslanek didn’t hesitate: “Definitely. I had two goals for this year — to win New England and nationals. Now I’ve got New England and nationals is in two weeks (at Virginia Beach).”
Knox was no less dominant at 113 pounds. He got a pin in 1:00 of his first match, followed that with a 13-0 major decision and a pin in 3:54 before defeating Chelmsford star and old rival Evan Kinney with a convincing 10-3 decision in the finals.
Two years ago as a freshman, Knox lost in the 106-pound New England finals, 9-5 to Joziah Fry of Coventry, R.I., a setback that still gnaws at him.
“I’ve replayed that match in my mind a lot and it still bothers me,” said Knox. “This (title) helps, at least for a little while. It numbs out that.”
Knox will also be headed to nationals, where he will represent St. John’s Prep. After transferring from Pentucket to Northfield Mount Hermon last year and winning Prep New England at 113, he transferred to the Prep this year.
Both Maslanek and Knox should be ready for nationals. Maslanek works out at Smitty’s Barn at least twice a week, trains at a local gym daily and runs 2-3 miles every morning. Knox works out at both Smitty’s and the Metro West wrestling club.
Glynn, Mackiernan New England runners-up
Two other local wrestlers finished second Sunday. At 132 pounds, Central Catholic junior Jimmy Glynn lost in the 132-pound finals to Mark Botello of Hingham while Pinkerton junior Jack Mackiernan dropped a close 3-2 decision to Cesar Alvan of Northfield Mount Hermon in the 160-pound finale.
Both Glynn and Mackiernan won exciting semifinals. Glynn defeated Connecticut standout Aiden Herbert 11-10 and Mackiernan won in overtime against William Hebert of Fairfield, Conn.
Finishing third was St. John’s Prep sophomore Rawson Iwanicki of Andover. He edged Khalil Bourjelli of New Milford, Conn., 5-4, in the consolation finals.
Also, Timberlane junior Codey Wild was fourth at 138, Salem’s Ryan O’Rourke was fifth at 106, Timberlane’s Konrad Parker (132) and Nick Pallaria (145) both came in seventh and Haverhill freshman Brent Nicolosi was eighth at 138.
Joining Knox as a New England champion for St. John’s Prep was Nick Curley at 120 pounds. He defeated last year’s 106-pound and 113-pound New England champs, Burlington’s Zach and Cam Soda.
The tournament was held at the PhanZone and organized by the top wrestling clubs in New England. Wrestlers represented clubs rather than their high schools.
Doughboy out of Lowell finished with the most placers followed by MetroWest and Smitty’s Barn.
