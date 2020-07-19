After walking more than a marathon and a half the previous five days on the South Shore, Nick Maccario returned home and took a bit of a break yesterday.
Of course, the “break” was centered around golf. He was watching his girlfriend play nine holes at the Garrison Golf Center Par 3 course in Haverhill.
“It’s nice just watching,” said Maccario.
Maccario, 28, based out of Bradford Country Club, did the Merrimack Valley proud this week.
He made it to the final hole of the Massachusetts Amateur Championship at The Kittansett Club in Marion, falling just short to eventual champion Matthew Organisak, of Nashawtuc County Club in Concord.
Maccario not only played 144 holes from Monday through Friday, but he finished in the top 13 over the two days of stroke play to qualify for match play en route to beating three former Mass. Am champs —Steven Delisio (2019), Benjamin Spitz (2008) and Matt Parziale (2017)— to get to the final match.
So Maccario was a bit tired yesterday.
“When I did the math, adding up all of the walking I did, from hole to hole,” said Maccario. “It was over 40 miles.”
That’s not including the mental fatigue, competing against one of the deepest and most talented fields in the Mass. Am’s rich history.
Maccario is not the typical, new-age golfer. First off, the 2014 St. Anselm graduate works a full-time job as an internal wholesaler for Fidelity.
He never had pro aspirations. His body-type would not be termed “athletic.” And he doesn’t hit it as long as the “kids” do.
But over the last few years, if you look on the leaderboard on the final day, his name is seemingly on it. Last year, he made it to the round of 16. In 2016, he made it to the quarterfinals.
“He’s always there,” said University of Rhode Island senior Chris Francoeur, who like Maccario is a St. John’s Prep golf alum. “He won the Mid-Amateur [by 15 strokes] last year. Every tournament he plays in, his name is always on the leaderboard.
“Nick just doesn’t make mistakes,” said Franceour, who played with Delisio, a Duke University senior and another St. John’s Prep alum, and Maccario last week at Renassaince Golf Club.
After being tied with Organisak through the first 18 holes in the final, Maccario lost the next two holes and was four down through six holes and had to fight the rest of the way.
And fight he did.
Maccario played the last 12 holes at 3-under par, without a bogey.
But it wasn’t enough, as Organisak made two big putts -- from five feet and six feet -- on the 15th and 16th holes to never give up the lead.
Down two holes with two to go, Maccario won the 17th hole with a birdie, to force another hole. But Organisak hit a perfect drive and nice approach to the green, forcing Maccario to get a birdie. Maccario’s last putt ran by the hole.
“You have to give [Organisak] credit,” said Maccario. “I threw the book at him and he responded.”
The same could be said for Maccario.
Maccario has won several smaller tournaments, including three titles in the locally-based Healey Memorial Tournament.
But this second place showing is probably his best.
“The experience was awesome,” he added. “It was like a marathon. It was tiring mentally and physically. Usually you play 18 holes per day. But this goes from stroke play to match play, playing 36 holes each day for three days. And to draw (and beat) three straight former champs makes this special.”
Because of this week, everything seems to have changed.
“I used to hope to qualify for the Mass. Am. Then I’d hope to qualify for match play,” said Maccario, who will be playing in the New England Amateur beginning on Tuesday and Ouimet Memorial the following week.
“Previously, I always knew I was pretty good,” said Maccario. “But to get that birdie on the 17th hole, then take a good swing on 18th tee, which ended up rolling to an unlucky place, I will draw on that ... I expect more out of myself now.”
A Murphy was on his bag
Nick Maccario wasn’t the only Haverhill resident who got a marathon experience, walking over 40 miles the last five days. His caddy, Mackenzie Murphy, was there every step of the way.
Mackenzie, whose family owns the Garrison Golf Center and Bradford Country Club, is entering her senior year at Haverhill High. She is also an elite golfer with aspirations to play in college.
Maccario worked for the family at Garrison and Bradford C.C.
“Mackenzie was great, carrying about 50 pounds, about half her weight, for all those miles,” said Maccario. “She was a big help. She always had water or a snack, a lot of behind the scenes maintenance. But I remember on the back nine that last day, she pounded me on the shoulder and said, ‘This isn’t over.’ It really helped.
“It was awesome to see her get so passionate,” said Maccario. “It’s one thing to caddy 18 holes and it’s another to caddy for 144 [holes]. I think she got a lot out of it, too. And it’s always nice to have a Murphy on your bag.”
Maccario’s long week at Mass. Am
-- He shot rounds of 73 and 71, finishing tied for 13th in stroke play (top 32 qualify for match play).
-- Beat Jack Teagan, TPC Boston, 4&2
-- Beat Steven Delisio, Salem CC, 6&5
-- Beat Benjamin Spitz, George Wright GC, 1-up
-- Beat Matt Parziale, Thorny Lea GC, 1-up
-- Lost to Matt Organisak, Nashawtuc CC, 2-up
