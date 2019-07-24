MANCHESTER — All seemed to be going well for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Wednesday night.
Then, the ninth inning came.
The Harrisburg Senators’ last ups were something else, as the visitors scored five runs in the top of the ninth and the Fisher Cats couldn’t recover, dropping their third straight, 5-3.
Corey Copping was slapped with the loss after allowing the final two runs of the contest. Nate Pearson had set the Fisher Cats up to win with a strong start, going 5.2 innings while not giving up a hit and striking out eight, before he was relieved.
Santiago Espinal and Kevin Smith both went 2 for 4 at the dish, while Espinal drove in two runs as well.
The Fisher Cats will look to rebound at home against Reading at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday.
Spinners make it four
ABERDEEN, Md. — The Lowell Spinners extended their losing streak to four games with a 4-1 loss to the Aberdeen IronBirds on Wednesday night.
This skid comes on the heels of a three-game winning run, as the streaky Spinners have struggled for runs of late, as their only run on Wednesday came courtesy of a fifth-inning passed ball. However, the IronBirds had already tagged the visitors for two runs apiece in the first and second inning, leaving them a comfortable cushion with which to work.
The Spinners were held to two hits (Gilberto Jimenez and Nicholas Northcut), while Ryan Zeferjahn took the loss after just 1.1 innings of work to open the game.
Lowell can end the skid on Thursday at 7:05 in the series finale at Aberdeen.
