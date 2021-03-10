Heading into perhaps the most bizarre high school football season in Massachusetts history, Methuen senior Joe Gangi knew there were no guarantees.
If Gangi was going to achieve his childhood dream of starting at quarterback for Methuen High, he was going to have to fight to earn the job.
“Heading into this preseason, I was far from locked in as the starting QB,” said Gangi. “Last season (when Eagle-Tribune All-Star Connor Bryan was out) a few of us shared the position, so we knew we had to compete for the spot. I stayed determined and worked hard in the summer and fall and winter to prove to my coaches that I was ready to take the role as starting QB.”
Now, after 15 months of work and focus, through a grueling fall without football and plenty of uncertainty, he finally has his chance to shine.
Gangi won the starting QB job for Methuen High, and will lead the Rangers into action when they open the 2020-21 “Fall II” season by hosting Andover High on Friday (6 p.m.)
“Starting at quarterback for Methuen High is something I’ve wanted and worked towards since playing Pop Warner,” said Gangi, a lifelong Methuen resident. “There definitely have been ups and downs, but it led me to where I am today. I’m definitely ready to step up and take on the role and know all of the work I’ve put in will help me.”
Methuen head coach Tom Ryan is very confident Gangi is ready to lead his team.
“Joe has had a tremendous offseason,” said Ryan. “He’s physically bigger, stronger and faster than he was during the 2019 season. I’m excited to see him quarterback our team.”
Taking the field for Methuen High is even sweeter for Gangi now, after the season was postponed in the fall and many wondered if a “Fall II” season would actually happen.
“It’s so exciting to be back on the field with the boys,” said Gangi. “Over the summer, when the MIAA was first starting to make decisions on athletics and decided there wouldn’t be a football season in the fall, it was crushing to me. To think I wouldn’t be able to play my senior year hit me hard. I couldn’t believe what was happening, especially with all of the offseason work we were all putting in.
“We’ve all been waiting so long for an opportunity to play, and now it’s here. We’re all ready to show how much we’ve worked to be ready.”
The 5-foot-11, 160-pound Gangi earned a taste of varsity play last season as a junior. He was one of three players that filled in at quarterback while Bryant was recovering from foot surgery.
Gangi threw for 336 yards and 2 TDs and ran for two more scores in parts of six games. He ran for a score and threw a touchdown against Haverhill and passed for 145 yards and a TD against Andover.
“I got the opportunity to play some varsity last season, and it was a great experience and responsibility I was given to lead the team,” he said. “Last year’s experience was both exciting and humbling, and all that game time really showed me what I needed to improve on if I was going to become the starting QB for Methuen. It taught me some valuable lessons going into my senior year.”
Gangi feels he has grown a great deal as a quarterback, while also growing physically. As a junior on the Methuen wrestling team, he wrestled at 138 pounds, placing fourth at the Division 1 North tournament.
“I feel like, over this offseason, I’ve developed into more of a pocket passer,” he said. “But I’m not afraid to tuck the ball and run when needed. My trainer has helped me become much stronger, faster and smarter than I was last season.
“Wrestling definitely translates onto the football field. Over the years, wrestling has taught me to be determined and both physically and mentally strong. No matter what happens, you just have to move on and keep fighting. Wrestling also helps me defensively with my tackling.”
Gangi now hopes his Rangers can surprise a few teams in this MVC-only schedule.
“I believe the team has an opportunity to accomplish big things this season,” he said. “People are counting us out, but we’re OK with being viewed as the underdogs in the MVC. We’re coming to play!”
LAWRENCE VS. HAVERHILL CANCELLED
Friday’s scheduled matchup between Haverhill and Lawrence football has been cancelled after a Lawrence player tested positive for COVID-19, Lancers coach Rhandy Audate confirmed.
“We did not have outbreak on the team,” said Audate. “One of our players’ younger sibling was feeling symptoms. Our player consulted with coaches/family and we all decided to hold him out. He never came back to campus after reporting his brother’s symptoms. His younger brother ended up testing positive, and afterwards our player did too.
“We held the entire pod of offensive/defensive lineman out and all were tested. They all tested negative. We were very cautious. Safety is our priority.”
Haverhill is scheduled to open its season on March 19, traveling to face Central Catholic (5:30 p.m.) Lawrence expects to open its season the same day, hosting Methuen (5 p.m.)
