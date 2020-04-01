Nick Shumski was holding his breath all day Monday.
He and several thousand college spring student-athletes had their seasons ended almost as soon as they began.
COVID-19, which had been slowly percolating, went on an all-out, full-court press on our sports world and won.
Convincingly.
Monday, though, the NCAA Division 1 Council, which includes 40 members, were voting on the possibility of giving underclassmen another year of eligibility and current seniors the option to return next year if their respective schools choose to bring them back.
It came back positive.
“It was huge,” said Shumski of the decision. “I was waiting all day, hoping. And then when it came out, I was ecstatic.”
Shumski was a senior shortstop on a Merrimack College team that had played only 15 games of a 45-game schedule.
Not only that. The start to his 2020 spring bordered on legendary, toting a .443 average with 27 hits, which ranked 21st and seventh in the country respectively for Div. 1 hitters.
For 15 games he was an All-American, right there with Vanderbilt, LSU and Texas A&M guys.
The irony is that Shumski’s forte for most of his career has been his defensive play. He was, after all, the reigning Division 2 Gold Glove Award winner at shortstop. The fact that his bat had caught up to his fielding prowess made him elite at the Div. 1 level.
But then he was finished and sent home like the rest of the spring athletes across the country.
No more games with his buds. No family trips to see him. No Senior Day.
“It was depressing,” said Shumski. “You put in all that work, in the weight room, in the cages, taking grounders. And I had one of the best summers of my life playing for the Brockton Rox (Futures Collegiate Baseball League), meeting new friends. Then our season at Merrimack starts and we get off to a pretty good start ... and then it’s over.”
Early on, Shumski did think positively. He figured the NCAA would have to call this season a wash and allow students-athletes another year of eligibility, or in his case, get a redo on his senior season.
With the NCAA, though, you never know.
Decisions will have to be made for seniors like Shumski. Not only do coaches have to decide if there is room, but there are financial/scholarship considerations that are up to the schools and their financial aid departments.
One perk for a Shumski return, other than his All-American numbers, is Merrimack offers an MBA graduate program. He is six weeks away from a business degree.
“I want to be a financial planner and there is a great management program here, three courses, all at night,” said Shumski. “We had a few guys from last year that were in our grad school and loved it. It’s a possible win-win.”
For now, Shumski will continue online classes toward his degree, in between some work in his hitting cage and batting tee in the backyard.
He has plans for an internship and baseball this summer.
“For the first time in a while, this is great news,” said Shumski. “I love playing baseball and I love doing it here at Merrimack. This program is a winner. We expect to beat everyone we play. I’d love to do it again.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
