Name, position: TAYLOR CHARPENTIER, defense/midfield
Future plans: Monmouth University, lacrosse
Coach Carly Churchill: “Taylor is versatile at both attacking and defense, but she truly shines in her ability to mark offensive threats one-on-one. Her footwork and strength are top notch! She led the team in ground balls (35) last season.”
Name, position: ISABELA MILLER, attack
Future plans: Phillips Academy (postgrad) then Holy Cross, lacrosse
Coach Carly Churchill: “An Eagle-Tribune All-Star last year, Isabela is a fierce attacker who contributed 59 points in 2019. While quarterbacking the offense, she is skilled around the crease and doesn’t shy away from the play as it leaves the attacking zone, applying pressure in the re-defend and often getting the ball back.”
Name, position: MADDIE HESSE, attack
Future plans: University of Washington School of Engineering
Coach Carly Churchill: “A four-year letterwinner, Maddie’s goal scoring and game smarts were elite right from the beginning of her career. Her spirit and positivity helped teammates across the field. She raised the level of play in every drill of practice and every play in a game.”
Name, position: CASEY O’NEILL, defense
Future plans: Kenyon College, lacrosse
Coach Carly Churchill: “Casey is a key component of the team’s defensive unit. She plays far beyond her physical size, bodying up to the biggest attacking threats. Her game sense and awareness make her the best helper to slide and play team defense. “
Name, position: MORGAN ARAKELIAN, attack
Future plans: St. Lawrence University, lacrosse
Coach Carly Churchill: “Morgan’s a consistent attacker (27 points in 2019), always setting up plays and seeing opportunities. She isn’t afraid to create the motion in order to increase the team’s odds of scoring. Her athleticism and resiliency are a tremendous asset.”
Name, position: ALI GRAHAM, midfield/defense
Future plans: Lake Forest College
Coach Carly Churchill: “Ali’s natural athleticism proved crucial in winning draws and slowing down opposing teams. Primarily a defender, Ali never shied away from offensive opportunities. Her willingness to play wherever she was needed helped our team time and time again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.