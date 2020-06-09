Editor’s Note: This is Part 1 of the Central Catholic boys lacrosse senior salute. Part 2 will run later this week.
SHANE MCINNIS, attack
Future plans: Villanova (club lacrosse)
Coach Chris Piatelli: “Three-time All-Conference and a three-year starter after tearing his ACL as a freshman. Great leader who worked hard to get better every day and set the example for everyone. Very smart on the field and in the classroom. National Honor Society.”
NICK DONATIO, defensive midfield
Future plans: Colby, football
Coach Chris Piatelli: “Would have been All-Conference this year. He was a three-year starter. High motor athlete who sets the tone for hard work and effort. Great sense of humor and a big personality.”
CONNOR FINNERAN, midfield
Future plans: RIT, lacrosse
Coach Chris Piatelli: “Two-time All Conference. The epitome of team-first mentality and set the tone for hard work. He held his teammates accountable and pushed his peers to get better every day. National Honors Society.”
MICHAEL FINNERAN, midfield
Future plans: RIT, lacrosse
Coach Chris Piatelli: “Two-time All Conference. Complete team-first mentality. Set the tone for hard work. Took ownership of the offseason and helped make our program better. National Honors Society.”
SEAN SEARS, defense
Future plans: UMass Amherst
Coach Chris Piatelli: “Hardworking player who continuously improved throughout his career. Loved competing and pushing his teammates to get better. National Honors Society.”
ROB DIBIASIO, defense
Future plans: Norwich, ROTC
Coach Chris Piatelli: “Always asking what he could do to get better. Always had the attitude of ‘Yes, coach. Whatever the team needs, Coach.’”
ADAM NADEAU, goalie
Future plans: Alabama
Coach Chris Piatelli: “Waited three years behind MVC Division 1 MVP David Olsen to compete for the starting job with Jameson Keeves. Fearless in the net. Fiercely competitive. He worked hard every offseason to get better. Great personality and was always the loudest cheering on his teammates for three years.”
JAMESON KEEVES, Goalie
Future plans: St. Michael’s, lacrosse
Coach Chris Piatelli: “The definition of steady. Never got too high or too low. Fearless in the net. Battled injuries for two seasons and was still always positive. Despite being injured, Jameson was always around the team asking what he could do to help his teammates.”
