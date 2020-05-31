EVAN MILLS, jumps/pole vault/pentathlon
Future plans: High Point University, criminal justice
Coach Mike Leal: “Evan is one of the most versatile athletes and fiercest competitors I have ever coached in track and field.”
JAMES SORENSON, jumps/pentathlon
Future plans: Embry-Riddle, aeronautical science
Coach Mike Leal: “James has been consistent in everything he does, academics and athletics. He is a great leader with a bright future.”
JAMES POTHIER, distance
Future plans: Northeastern University
Coach Mike Leal: “James has been dominant in the distance races for us. I look forward to watching him grow as a runner at the next level.”
MATTHEW GRELLA, throws
Future plans: Boston College, finance
Coach Mike Leal: “Matt was our most improved athlete this winter. In his first year competing in the shot put, he finished as an MVC All-Star and scored in the Division 2 State meet. Matt is a born leader who excels in the classroom”.
BRENDAN CESATI, throws
Future plans: Rhode Island, accounting
Coach Mike Leal: “Brendan is a multi-talented athlete in the throwing events for us. He really shined in the javelin at the Division 2 state championship last spring.”
LUKE RYAN, distance
Future plans: Seton Hall, political science
Coach Mike Leal: “Luke is an unselfish, team-first athlete that every coach would love to have on their team.”
NATE HEBERT, sprints
Future plans: Hofstra
Coach Mike Leal: “Nate is a talented, well rounded, three-sport student-athlete and a fine young man. His resilience and determination helped him win an individual state championship in the 55-meter high hurdles this past winter.”
