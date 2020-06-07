CAROLINE AFFOLTER, Midfield
Future plans: Bentley University, business/lacrosse
Coach Ashley Tsoukalas: “Caroline is a confident and strong midfielder. She isn’t afraid to attack the net. She is a leader by example. Caroline was selected MVC All-Conference during the 2019 season.”
LINDSEY BOHENKO, Midfield/Attack
Future plans: Westfield State University
Coach Ashley Tsoukalas: “Lindsey is a phenomenal teammate and always willing to go the extra mile in practices and games. She has great footwork and can run the field for days.”
OLIVIA FARO, Attack
Future plans: Providence College, biology
Coach Ashley Tsoukalas: “Olivia is a very hardworking and smart player. She has great vision of the field and knows exactly where to be at all times.”
OLIVIA DELONAIS, Attack
Future plans: Franklin Pierce University, lacrosse
Coach Ashley Tsoukalas: “Olivia has been an integral part of our attack. She is a smart player and knows how to find the back of the net.”
ADDISON JAROMIN, Midfield
Future plans: Indiana University, elementary education/special education
Coach Ashley Tsoukalas: “Addison is a strong midfielder. She has great sense and reaction on the faceoff and is a major factor in winning draw controls. She is smart in transition offense.”
MEAGAN KELLY, Defense
Future plans: RIT, sonography
Coach Ashley Tsoukalas: “Meagan is a strong defender. She is vocal on the field, helping direct the defense position. She’s hardworking and always gives her all when on the field.”
KALEIGH LANE, Defense
Future plans: Merrimack College, nursing/track and field
Coach Ashley Tsoukalas: “Kaileigh is one of our strongest defenders. Her work ethic is second to none. She is a strong leader on the field and in the classroom.”
ISABELLE AMATO, Defense
Future plans: East Carolina University, biology
Coach Ashley Tsoukalas: “Isabelle is a strong defender. She does a great job supporting her other teammates and directing the defensive set. She brings a refreshing enjoyment to our program.”
AISLYNNE TORRES, Defense
Future plans: Wheaton College, biology/lacrosse
Coach Ashley Tsoukalas: “Aislynne is a strong defender. She works hard and always looks to develop her knowledge of the game.”
ELLA TROUT, Defense
Future plan: Union College, economics/lacrosse.
Coach Ashley Tsoukalas: “She is a tough defender, and players have a hard time getting by her. She has a strong knowledge of the game. She has a great way of always staying focused and keeping her teammates motivated.”
FIONA CASSERLY, Attack
Future Plan: UMass Amherst, business
Coach Ashley Tsoukalas: “Fiona is a strong attack. She always plays with her head up and has a wonderful sense in feeding players the ball. She has great placement on her shots and knows how to hit the back of the net.”
CIERA LICARE, Midfield
Future plan: University of Vermont, lacrosse
Coach Ashley Tsoukalas: “Ciera is dominant on the faceoff and helps her team maintain possession. She was MVC Player of the Year in the 2019 season. She has a strong drive and always going the extra mile.”
