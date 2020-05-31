VICTORIA MODA, sprints/long jump
Future Plans: University of Wisonsin-Madison, civil engineering
Coach Shawn Dumas: “Tori will be part of the lightweight rowing team at the University of Wisconsin. She has incredible work ethic and skill, and has a contagious sense of humor. Tori easily displays her ability as a natural born leader when helping her peers.”
CARLA BOUCHROUCHE, hurdles/jumps
Future Plans: Merrimack College, business marketing
Coach Shawn Dumas: “Carla will be continuing her track career at Merrimack College. She is a versatile athlete, and always happy to help the team succeed by filling any role”
KELSEY SEAMANS, distance
Future Plans: Southern New Hampshire University, accounting and finance
Coach Shawn Dumas: “Kelsey will be continuing her running career at SNHU for cross country and track. Her ambition to succeed is radiant and always helps motivate her peers.”
EMILY DEMINICO, throws
Future Plans: Ohio University, communication sciences and disorders
Coach Shawn Dumas: “Emily brings her best to the table every day, and surpassed some nice goals this year. She is a strong thrower that works at helping her peers excel”
LIZZIE DANKERT, 400
Future Plans: Union College
Coach Shawn Dumas: “Lizzie will be playing soccer at Union College. She has impressive speed and skill, but never forgets to have a good time and get a good laugh out of her teammates.”
SOPHIA BELAND, 800
Future Plans: Undecided
Coach Shawn Dumas: “Sophia is looking to run at the collegiate level. She has a big heart and is a true competitor.”
