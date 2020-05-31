DRYDEN FISHER, attack
Future plans: Wentworth Institute of Technology, Civil Engineering
Coach Ted Dimando: “Dryden was a four-year varsity starter, 2019 second team All-Conference honoree, 2019 leader in goals and points (29 goals, 42 points) and a team captain in both his junior and senior season. His work ethic is second to none. His hard work and dedication to the sport has allowed him to continue his lacrosse career at WIT.”
DAVID MELVIN, attack
Future plans: Northern Essex Community College, HVAC
Coach Ted Dimando: “David is a four-year varsity starter, a senior captain and has a cannon for a shot. It has been a pleasure and a privilege to watch David grow from the goofy jokester to the mature leader that he has become. David will forever be ‘coolin.’”
CHRIS LAFRANCE, midfield
Future plans: Bryant University, business management
Coach Ted Dimando: “Chris is another four-year varsity starter and senior captain. Chris never hesitated to do what was best for team, including changing positions (twice) when needed. He might not be playing in college, but Chris will always be a ‘bro.’”
ZACH ROUGHAN, midfield
Future plans: Saint Anselm College, criminal justice
Coach Ted Dimando: “Zach was a role model both on and off the field. He only started playing last year, but after countless hours on the wall, he was set to crack into our starting midfield lineup. Off the field he is a member of the National Honor Society, holding a 3.57 GPA.”
BRADY SKAFAS, defense
Future Plans: Endicott College, engineering
Coach Ted Dimando: “Brady makes an argument for being one of the most athletic kids to come out of our program in the last five years. He was a two-year varsity starter and will be continuing his football career at Endicott. Brady and his brother (Nolen) make up the bash brother duo, ‘The Skafi.’”
