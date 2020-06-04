LORENZO MONDEJAR, midfield
Future plans: Western New England University, political science
Coach Ted Dimando: “‘Zo’ has been a dedicated member of the Hillie lacrosse program for four years, and played an integral part in our offense. Being our program’s only lefty, Zo was thrown into the fire young in his career and never shied away from the task. His brains, athleticism and left hand will surely be missed.”
MAX MOORE, midfield/faceoffs
Future plans: Northern Essex Community College
Coach Ted Dimando: “Max is another four-year member of our program, and his progression over the years is a testament to his hard work. Max dedicated himself to mastering the face-off position, and was contending for the starting position this season. I will miss always having to kick Max out of the stadium an hour-plus after practice. ‘Just one more rep coach.’ I couldn’t be mad at that.”
BRANDON ROBERTS, defense/midfield
Future Plans: Northern Essex
Coach Ted Dimando: “Brandon was with our program for four years, but it was at the end of last season that he found his calling at defensive midfielder. I always showed up pretty early to the stadium, and yet somehow Brandon would always be there before me, pounding away at the wall. My favorite memory of Brandon his when he went endline to endline with a long pole on a clear and scored a jump shot goal.”
TY PRESCOTT, defense
Future plans: Northern Essex
Coach Ted Dimando: “Our senior class was filled with four-year players, and Ty is another one. Ty brought serious aggression to our defensive unit, and often was the fuel in igniting competition on a daily basis in our practices. In a sport that is starting to lack physicality, Ty certainly reminded everyone that it was a contact sport, and it was needed. Ty was set to fill the role of our third starting defensemen this year.”
