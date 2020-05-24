MADISON CONNOLLY, First base

Future plans: UNH, Biomedical Sciences

Coach Kara Melillo: “Madison was a great leader, hard worker, and caring teammate to all.”

 

JAIDA COLON, Catcher, Infield/Outfield

Future plans: Gulf Coast Academy to get Esthetician license.

Coach Kara Melillo: “Jaida was extremely coachable and versatile. She was willing to play any position on the field and was a true team player.”

 

 

KAELEE FORMAN, Infield

Future plans: Gordon College, Biology

Coach Kara Melillo: “Kaelee was a hard worker who always did whatever she could to improve her game.”

 

ALLISON HOLDSWORTH, Outfield

Future plans: UNH, Pre-Veterinary Science

Coach Kara Melillo: “Allison was a good outfielder, great teammate, and a hard worker.” 

 

SAMANTHA SUTTON, Infield

Future plans: Endicott College, Applied Math

Coach Kara Melillo: “Sam was determined to always be her best and always gave 100% in every aspect of the game.” 

PEYTON DUNPHY, Outfield

Future plans: UVM, Biology

Coach Kara Melillo: “Peyton didn’t start playing softball until she got to high school but made tremendous gains. Her work ethic and positive attitude was something her teammates fed off of.”

