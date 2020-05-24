MADISON CONNOLLY, First base
Future plans: UNH, Biomedical Sciences
Coach Kara Melillo: “Madison was a great leader, hard worker, and caring teammate to all.”
JAIDA COLON, Catcher, Infield/Outfield
Future plans: Gulf Coast Academy to get Esthetician license.
Coach Kara Melillo: “Jaida was extremely coachable and versatile. She was willing to play any position on the field and was a true team player.”
KAELEE FORMAN, Infield
Future plans: Gordon College, Biology
Coach Kara Melillo: “Kaelee was a hard worker who always did whatever she could to improve her game.”
ALLISON HOLDSWORTH, Outfield
Future plans: UNH, Pre-Veterinary Science
Coach Kara Melillo: “Allison was a good outfielder, great teammate, and a hard worker.”
SAMANTHA SUTTON, Infield
Future plans: Endicott College, Applied Math
Coach Kara Melillo: “Sam was determined to always be her best and always gave 100% in every aspect of the game.”
PEYTON DUNPHY, Outfield
Future plans: UVM, Biology
Coach Kara Melillo: “Peyton didn’t start playing softball until she got to high school but made tremendous gains. Her work ethic and positive attitude was something her teammates fed off of.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.