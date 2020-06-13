XAVIER METIVIER, distance
Future plans: University of Massachusetts Amherst, business and finance, track
Coach Kevin Alliette: “Xavier has worked hard and has had success in high school, but the best is yet to come. He is mature in training, loves to compete, and has keen racing skills that will make him a standout at the next level. ‘X’ has done a tremendous job leading our team and will be sorely missed.”
STANLEY HANCI, 400/jumps
Future plans: University of Rhode Island, track
Coach Kevin Alliette: “Athletes like Stanley are few and far between. Stanley was on pace to break the outdoor (400) school record this spring and move way up The Eagle Tribune’s all-time list. It will definitely happen at the next level and beyond. He’s come a long way since youth track in eighth grade, and has constantly made his coaches and teammates proud.”
COLIN TIBERT, distance
Future plans: Norwich University, chemistry
Coach Kevin Alliette: “Colin has been a staple in our program for the past 12 seasons (track/cross country). An Eagle Scout and valued member of the Methuen ROTC Program, Colin has been a great leader and role model for all of our athletes.”
ANTHONY FORTUNA, 400/800
Future plans: Merrimack College, exercise science
Coach Kevin Alliette: “Anthony has made his family and coaches proud through his leadership and dedication to the cross country and track and field programs over the past four years. Anthony will take his passion for strength and conditioning and help so many people in his lifetime. He is a great teacher.”
JOANGEL HERRERA, throws
Future plans: Undecided
Coach Kevin Alliette: “Joangel was one of our top discus throwers. His offseason dedication in the weight room was exceptional. Joangel even participated in cross country.”
MATTHEW SYMINGTON, distance
Future plans: United States Marine Corps.
Coach Kevin Alliette: “The coaches are proud of Matt’s dedication as a four-year, 12-season runner and look forward to his successful future as a U.S. Marine.”
