NOTE: Krystal Ortiz, who returned as Methuen head coach this spring after previously holding the job from 2012-15, asked returning JV coach Grace Tuttle to comment on the players.
BRENNA GREENE, attack
Future Plans: Salem State, hockey
JV coach Grace Tuttle: “Brenna is a fantastic athlete and an equally fantastic young woman! She is always willing to help out and constantly inspires her teammates to give it their best. We know she will do great things but will miss her on the team.”
LINDSEY MANICK, goalie
Future Plans: Rhode Island College, nursing/lacrosse
JV coach Grace Tuttle: “Lindsey is a force to be reckoned with in the net. She never gives up and goes above and beyond for her coaches and teammates. Beyond being a strong player, Lindsey was always a source of positivity for the team.”
KATY DORANDI, defense/midfield
Future Plans: Franklin Pierce, business/lacrosse
JV coach Grace Tuttle: “Katy’s energy and optimism always helped motivate the team and her coaches. Her great sense of humor and determination to never give up led the team to many successes. We wish you all the best Katy and know you will do great things.”
KAIA HOLLINGSWORTH, attack
Future Plans; Salem State, biomedical science/hockey
JV coach Grace Tuttle: “Kaia is an exceptional athlete and was a pleasure to work with. She is always looking for ways to improve and ways to help or support others. Her can-do attitude was essential to the team’s success. We wish you all the best.”
GRACE MCKINNON, defense
Future Plans: Florida Gulf Coast, professional golf management.
JV coach Grace Tuttle: “You could hear Grace playing defense from a mile away. She is a dedicated leader and constantly supporting her teammates. Her commitment to the team is admirable and we wish her all the best.”
EMILY DONOVAN, midfield
Future Plans: Saint Anselm College, criminal justice
JV coach Grace Tuttle: “Emily’s speed on the field and her kindness on and off the field helped motivate and propel the team forward. She is a great leader and we will miss her.”
KAYLEE ROCHA, defense/midfield
Future Plans: UMass Amherst, English and environmental policies.
JV coach Grace Tuttle: “Kaylee was a major asset to the team because of her talent, dedication, and optimism. She was a pleasure to have on the team and to watch grow as a player throughout her years as a Ranger.”
JILLIAN NGUYEN, attack/midfield
Future Plans: UMass Amherst, business
JV coach Grace Tuttle: “Jillian’s determination and hard work are just a few of the many things that made her a great teammate. She was always willing to support and help others. We know you will do great things.”
MCKAYLA NIEVES, defense/attack
Future Plans: MCLA, biology/lacrosse
JV coach Grace Tuttle: “There is no challenge too big for McKayla. As a player she was constantly looking for how to improve and for opportunities to be involved with the team. Her dedication and commitment to the team was always exceptional.”
