PAULINA ENCARNACION, throws
Future Plans: UMass Amherst, political science
Coach Brittany Caprio: “Paulina is one of the seniors who set the standard for our throwing team. She came into every practice with a great attitude and willingness to work and get better in the javelin and discus. I would say that she is the reason we have so many athletes who want to learn to throw the javelin”
MAGGIE MAMBRO, jumps/springs
Future Plans: Undecided
Coach Brittany Caprio: “Maggie has stepped up in a massive way for our program through her leadership skills and resiliency. No matter if she was having a good day or bad day, she always wanted to learn and improve her skills. She was a consistent long jumper for us always a mentor to girls who were new to the event and needed guidance.”
LAURA ABREU, distance
Future Plans: Framingham State, elementary education/track
Coach Brittany Caprio: “Laura is a four-year varsity member of our track and cross country team. She was a Whirlaway Award recipient because she exemplifies what it means to be a Ranger track athlete. She is one of our team’s most prominent voices, always pushing herself and others to remain positive. She is a constant bright spirit at meets.”
JULIA TARDUGNO, distance
Future Plans: Assumption College, secondary education/track
Coach Brittany Caprio: “Julia has always been one of our hardest working athletes. It is evidence that she is hard on herself, but if she could see herself through her coaches’ eyes, she would see a gritty competitor who is never willing to give up. She was given our team Whirlaway Award and was awarded the Most Improved Award two years in a row.”
ZOE TOOHEY, distance
Future Plans: UMass Lowell, criminal justice
Coach Brittany Caprio: “Zoe is a four-year varsity track and field athlete. This indoor season she ran with such poise and strength. It was exciting to watch her get on the line every meet, because you knew that she was about to PR and surprise herself. She competed with everything she had day in and day out. She ended her indoor season as one of our staple 600 meter runners.”
MIA TORRES, distance
Future Plans: Liberty University, developmental psychology
Coach Brittany Caprio: “Mia is by far our sweetest and most compassionate young woman on the team. She is always congratulating her teammates and those from around the league. One of the qualities I will miss most about Mia is her grace. She is what we hope all future girls track athletes are like, because she exudes the qualities that we love about track and field; determination, grace, hard working, unifying and pure joy.”
