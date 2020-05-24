JACK CHACE, attack/midfield
Future plans: Denison University, lacrosse
Coach Steve Zella: “Jack Chace is hand’s down one of the best offensive players in the MVC. He led the MVC in scoring last season (43 goals, 27 assists). Those numbers are against the opposing team’s most talented defenders. Jack is a two-time captain and a three-time All-Conference player. He’s the “heart and soul” of the team. Jack’s explosiveness, ability to create offense, make defenders fall down and put the ball in the back of the net are reasons he has been one of the league’s leading scorers the past two seasons.”
KEEGAN HUGHES, attack/faceoffs
Future plans: Merrimack College, business/lacrosse
Coach Steve Zella: “When he gets his hands free, there’s no one in the league with a better shot with both hands than Keegan. He’s a captain and another great leader. He scored 34 goals and added 19 assists last season. He single-handedly won five games for us last season at the faceoff ‘X’ when we needed the ball. He would go back to the attack position and score multiple points at the same time when we needed him to. He’s a three-time All-Conference player.”
ETHAN FORD, goalie
Future plans: University of Southern Maine, criminology
Coach Steve Zella: “Ethan is a straight-up fierce competitor who has a motor that never stops. Ethan is a captain and a three-year starter between the pipes. He had an 8.29 goals-against average and an impressive .724 save percentage. Ethan showed focus and composure. He saved a cannon at the buzzer versus Burlington from 8 yards away to push the game into overtime as North Andover earned a five-goal comeback victory. He’s a three-time All-Conference pick.”
ZACH DISALVO, defense/long stick midfield
Future plans: University of Maine, environmental science
Coach Steve Zella: “‘Z’ is a captain and the leader of the defensive unit. He’s about as solid of a defenseman as your are ever going to get. He can adjust his game to anyone he’s covering. He neutralizes his match-up and is always asked to cover the opponent’s most dangerous players, whether they are an attackman or midfielder. He shuts opponents down with his speed, strength, and tenacious defense. His speed and his stick skills make him a prototype defenseman.”
TEDDY WOLFENDEN, defense/long stick midfield
Future plans: Clark University, biology/lacrosse
Coach Steve Zella: “Teddy is a player that was plagued with a shoulder injury last season that kept him out for his entire year. He recovered from the injury and worked hard to get himself back on the field over the summer with his club team. Teddy had an outstanding summer and got himself back to full strength. We had high expectations for Teddy this season to either start or give us depth. Because of his hard work and perseverance, Teddy will play lacrosse next year at Division 3 Clark University.”
WILL SERVINO, defense
Future plans: UConn, civil engineering
Coach Steve Zella: “Will is about as tough as they get. If you are a midfielder on the other team and don’t show up ready to play, he will make you pay and be your worst nightmare. He has tremendous speed and plays nasty, aggressive defense the entire game. He is three-year varsity player and does not have an ‘off’ switch. Will has exceptional speed and the ability to put the ball on the ground and create fast breaks in transition.”
