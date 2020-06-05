Name, Position: ABBIE DOWNER, defense

Future plans: Babson College, buisness/lacrosse

Coach Katie Blair: “She’s a solid player and a great captain.”

Name, Position: ALI FERULLO, midfield

Future plans: Saint Anselm, business/lacrosse

Coach Katie Blair: “She’s a great player and great captain.”

Name, Position: ELLE DADIEGO, defense

Future plans: Clemson University, business

Coach Katie Blair: “She’s a solid all-around athlete and great captain.”

Name, Position: KORI KROVITZ, defense

Future plans: Quinnipiac University

Coach Katie Blair: “She’s a really strong athlete and a wonderful kid.”

Name, Position: MEGHAN HURLEY, attack

Future plans: University of New Hampshire

Coach Katie Blair: “She’s a strong athlete and a great kid.”

Name, Position: MADDIE PALUMBO, defense

Future plans: Providence College, engineering/finance

Coach Katie Blair: “She’s a very good athlete and an awesome kid.”

