Name, Position: ABBIE DOWNER, defense
Future plans: Babson College, buisness/lacrosse
Coach Katie Blair: “She’s a solid player and a great captain.”
Name, Position: ALI FERULLO, midfield
Future plans: Saint Anselm, business/lacrosse
Coach Katie Blair: “She’s a great player and great captain.”
Name, Position: ELLE DADIEGO, defense
Future plans: Clemson University, business
Coach Katie Blair: “She’s a solid all-around athlete and great captain.”
Name, Position: KORI KROVITZ, defense
Future plans: Quinnipiac University
Coach Katie Blair: “She’s a really strong athlete and a wonderful kid.”
Name, Position: MEGHAN HURLEY, attack
Future plans: University of New Hampshire
Coach Katie Blair: “She’s a strong athlete and a great kid.”
Name, Position: MADDIE PALUMBO, defense
Future plans: Providence College, engineering/finance
Coach Katie Blair: “She’s a very good athlete and an awesome kid.”
