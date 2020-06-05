LUKE COLE, throws
Future plans: Montana State, environmental science
Coach Steve Derro: “Luke has been one of our top throwers since he joined the team as a sophomore. He has been a great leader for the throws group and would have been one of the top throwers in the league this year.”
KEEGAN COMEAU, distance
Future plans: University of Maine
Coach Steve Derro: “He was a member of the Division 4 state champion 4x800 relay team. Keegan has made tremendous improvements over his career. He has worked extremely hard and I know he would have had a great season this spring.”
PETER LOPATA, distance
Future plans: College, undecided
Coach Steve Derro: “The Division 4 state champion in the mile last spring, and meet record holder. Peter is one of the best distance runners to ever come through Pentucket. He is an extremely hard worker and team-first athlete. I look forward to following his career in the future.”
KEEGAN O’KEEFE, sprints/long jump
Future plans: UMass Amherst, landscape architecture
Coach Steve Derro: “Keegan is easily one of the hardest working athletes I’ve ever coached. He has been a great leader for the sprints and jumps group and will be missed.”
