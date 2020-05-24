MASON DROUIN, midfield
Future plans: Bryant University, lacrosse
Coach Steve Gaudreau: “Mason has been a driving force behind two state championships over the last two seasons. He is a great player who is an even better person. He will be a great addition to the Bryant program.”
JONATHAN HOLLAND, defense
Future plans: Saint Anselm, lacrosse
Coach Steve Gaudreau: “Jon has been an anchor of our defense on two state championship teams. I look forward to seeing him contribute at Saint Anselm.”
NATHAN LALIBERTE, midfield/faceoffs
Future plans: Bryant University, lacrosse
Coach Steve Gaudreau: “We were looking forward to having Nathan back this season after his success at Governor’s Academy. Bryant is lucky to have him.”
CONNOR MCCORMACK, attack
Future plans: Franklin Pierce University, lacrosse
Coach Steve Gaudreau: “Connor has worked hard over the last few years as a member of the lacrosse program. His toughness will be an asset to Franklin Pierce.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.