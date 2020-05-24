MASON DROUIN, midfield

Future plans: Bryant University, lacrosse

Coach Steve Gaudreau: “Mason has been a driving force behind two state championships over the last two seasons. He is a great player who is an even better person. He will be a great addition to the Bryant program.”

JONATHAN HOLLAND, defense

Future plans: Saint Anselm, lacrosse

Coach Steve Gaudreau: “Jon has been an anchor of our defense on two state championship teams. I look forward to seeing him contribute at Saint Anselm.”

NATHAN LALIBERTE, midfield/faceoffs

Future plans: Bryant University, lacrosse

Coach Steve Gaudreau: “We were looking forward to having Nathan back this season after his success at Governor’s Academy. Bryant is lucky to have him.” 

CONNOR MCCORMACK, attack

Future plans: Franklin Pierce University, lacrosse

Coach Steve Gaudreau: “Connor has worked hard over the last few years as a member of the lacrosse program. His toughness will be an asset to Franklin Pierce.”

