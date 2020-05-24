LILY AUGER, midfield

Future plans: Bryant University, lacrosse

Coach Rob Daziel: “Lily is very strong on the draw and has a very powerful shot.”

 

AANA BLASZKA, defense

Future plans: Utica College, lacrosse

Coach Rob Daziel: “Aana is one of our grittiest players, a very solid defender always around the ball.”

MADISON DAZIEL, midfield

Future plans: Winthrop University, lacrosse

Coach Rob Daziel: “Madison is a strong two-way midfielder with great open field speed.”

ZOE HOWE, midfield

Future plans: Mount Olive, lacrosse

Coach Rob Daziel: “Zoe is a versatile player who can play multiple positions on the field.”

LAUREN LISAUSKAS, attack

Future plans: Georgetown University, lacrosse

Coach Rob Daziel: “Lauren is the offensive leader on the field; well balanced between goals and assists.”

Name/position: HAILEY PEREDNA, midfield/attack

Future plans: UMass Lowell, lacrosse

Coach Rob Daziel: “Hailey filled our lefty attack slot and could run midfield as needed, playing strong defense.”

