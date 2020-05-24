LILY AUGER, midfield
Future plans: Bryant University, lacrosse
Coach Rob Daziel: “Lily is very strong on the draw and has a very powerful shot.”
AANA BLASZKA, defense
Future plans: Utica College, lacrosse
Coach Rob Daziel: “Aana is one of our grittiest players, a very solid defender always around the ball.”
MADISON DAZIEL, midfield
Future plans: Winthrop University, lacrosse
Coach Rob Daziel: “Madison is a strong two-way midfielder with great open field speed.”
ZOE HOWE, midfield
Future plans: Mount Olive, lacrosse
Coach Rob Daziel: “Zoe is a versatile player who can play multiple positions on the field.”
LAUREN LISAUSKAS, attack
Future plans: Georgetown University, lacrosse
Coach Rob Daziel: “Lauren is the offensive leader on the field; well balanced between goals and assists.”
Name/position: HAILEY PEREDNA, midfield/attack
Future plans: UMass Lowell, lacrosse
Coach Rob Daziel: “Hailey filled our lefty attack slot and could run midfield as needed, playing strong defense.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.