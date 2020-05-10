ELAINA LATINO, Pitcher
Future plans: Norwich University
Coach Brian Martin: “As a contributor since her freshman year, she was probably the most disappointed Panther when the season got canceled. Elaina loves to compete and has been an absolute pleasure to coach. This senior captain led the team in batting average last year and also in runs scored.”
SARA DAGOSTINO, outfield
Future plans: Texas A&M
Coach Brian Martin: “I really feel for Sara as she loves to play and compete in whatever sport she’s involved in. Since she was hurt for all but five games of our basketball season, the softball season had extra emphasis for her. She was so looking forward to taking charge of the outfield this season for the Panthers. Sara’s a real sweet young lady, and always gave 100%.”
ATHENA SHARPE, Shortstop
Future plans: Merrimack or Northern Essex
Coach Brian Martin: “Absolutely loves the game of softball! She’s a gamer and if she does decide to play softball in college, her coach will consider himself fortunate to have her on the team and will be smiling when Athena jogs onto the field at their first practice.”
SHANNON COLLYER, Second base
Future plans: Suffolk University
Coach Brian Martin: “I had the pleasure of coaching Shannon in basketball. She led the team in points and minutes played. I know she was going to leave a lasting impression on the PMA softball program in its last year — extremely softball knowledgeable.”
ALLIE COLLYER. Third base
Future plans: Suffolk University
Coach Brian Martin: “Allie is a leftie power hitter who was a fantastic base runner — she transferred in from Pope John with her sister. It really saddens me that I won’t get the chance to coach her.”
