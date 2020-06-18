GAGE VALLONE, Defensive specialist

Future plans: Undecided

Coach John Roemer: “Gage was working hard on defensive skills.  We believe he had something to prove this year and could have been a great asset to the team.”

DEVIN MILES, Middle hitter/Outside Hitter

Future plans: SNHU

Coach John Roemer: “Devin was going to be a surprise weapon that no one would have seen coming this year.  He had been working hard during the last couple of years.  He always had fun and worked hard.”

JOHN GOUTHRO, Outside hitter/Defensive specialist

Future plans: Undecided

Coach John Roemer: “John was one of those players that would do anything you wanted.  He played a key part last year in the championship by stepping up.  This would have been his year to lead and hopefully be at practice a little earlier then 2 minutes of.”

MICHAEL PITCHER, Right side hitter

Future plans: BYU

Coach John Roemer: “Mike was set up for a big season this year. The jump he made from sophomore year to junior year is a testament to his work ethic and him as a person. His junior season he consistently outperformed all expectations.”

