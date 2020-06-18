GAGE VALLONE, Defensive specialist
Future plans: Undecided
Coach John Roemer: “Gage was working hard on defensive skills. We believe he had something to prove this year and could have been a great asset to the team.”
DEVIN MILES, Middle hitter/Outside Hitter
Future plans: SNHU
Coach John Roemer: “Devin was going to be a surprise weapon that no one would have seen coming this year. He had been working hard during the last couple of years. He always had fun and worked hard.”
JOHN GOUTHRO, Outside hitter/Defensive specialist
Future plans: Undecided
Coach John Roemer: “John was one of those players that would do anything you wanted. He played a key part last year in the championship by stepping up. This would have been his year to lead and hopefully be at practice a little earlier then 2 minutes of.”
MICHAEL PITCHER, Right side hitter
Future plans: BYU
Coach John Roemer: “Mike was set up for a big season this year. The jump he made from sophomore year to junior year is a testament to his work ethic and him as a person. His junior season he consistently outperformed all expectations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.