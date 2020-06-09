CHLOE SICARD, attack

Future Plans: UMass Lowell or Rivier, nursing

Coach John Gatsas: “Chloe is a hard worker and dedicated student athlete who motivated her teammates.”

TAYLA WHITTAKER, attack

Future Plans: University of Rhode Island, engineering

Coach John Gatsas: “Tayla has a great work ethic and is an excellent example for her teammates.”

NICOLE DESAUTELS, midfield

Future Plans: Southern New Hampshire University, elementary education

Coach John Gatsas: “Nicole is a very coachable player and an excellent defensive player.”

GRACE OWAIDA, midfield

Future Plans: Merrimack College, business

Coach John Gatsas: “Grace has an excellent work ethic and is willing to help the younger player to become better.”

JORDYN FRANZEN, defense

Future Plans: University of New England, nursing/basketball

Coach John Gatsas: “Jordyn was a 1,000-point scorer in basketball, and is a very good defensive player in lacrosse.”

DELANEY STONE, attack

Future Plans: Merrimack College or Southern NH, business

Coach John Gatsas: “Delaney is a hard working, great leader and excellent role model who will do anything to help the team.”

