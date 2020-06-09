CHLOE SICARD, attack
Future Plans: UMass Lowell or Rivier, nursing
Coach John Gatsas: “Chloe is a hard worker and dedicated student athlete who motivated her teammates.”
TAYLA WHITTAKER, attack
Future Plans: University of Rhode Island, engineering
Coach John Gatsas: “Tayla has a great work ethic and is an excellent example for her teammates.”
NICOLE DESAUTELS, midfield
Future Plans: Southern New Hampshire University, elementary education
Coach John Gatsas: “Nicole is a very coachable player and an excellent defensive player.”
GRACE OWAIDA, midfield
Future Plans: Merrimack College, business
Coach John Gatsas: “Grace has an excellent work ethic and is willing to help the younger player to become better.”
JORDYN FRANZEN, defense
Future Plans: University of New England, nursing/basketball
Coach John Gatsas: “Jordyn was a 1,000-point scorer in basketball, and is a very good defensive player in lacrosse.”
DELANEY STONE, attack
Future Plans: Merrimack College or Southern NH, business
Coach John Gatsas: “Delaney is a hard working, great leader and excellent role model who will do anything to help the team.”
