Editor’s Note: Today starts the first of a series of salutes to Eagle-Tribune area seniors, who had their spring season taken away from them by the coronavirus.
Name, Position: TOMMY LANGLOIS, catcher
Future plans: UMass or UNH for Sports Management or Sports Analytics.
Coach Leo Gravell: “Three year starter. Two year captain. Heart and soul of our program. Tommy was our leader. He plays with great emotion and is extremely competitive. Always delivered in the biggest spots.”
Name, Position: JOJO GALLO, infielder
Future plans: UConn for Animal Science/Pre-Vet
Coach Leo Gravell: “Three year starter. Two year captain. Can play anywhere in the infield. Tremendous hitter. Played shortstop last season. Relentless base runner and always working. All the tools.”
Name, Position: CONNOR TERRY, outfielder
Future plans: St. Anselm, Psychology
Coach Leo Gravell: “Three-year starter. Maybe the best throwing arm we’ve had here. Great jumps on defense and could play all three spots on any given day. Connor would have been up near the top of order this season. Big shoes to fill.”
Name, Position: DYLAN SZOSTAK, 3B
Future plans: Plymouth State, Criminal Justice
Coach Leo Gravell: “Dylan is a big strong hitter with great power. Had a breakout year last spring. Great clubhouse guy as well. I think the guys really appreciated his toughness.”
Name, Position: BRUCE WHITE, pitcher/1B
Future plans: SNHU, Marketing
Coach Leo Gravell: “Bruce moved to Windham from Illinois over the offseason. Put in a tremendous amount of work in the fall and winter. He would have been right up at the top of our rotation. I’m really disappointed to not have a chance to work with him.”
Name, Position: WILL MCKEE, SS/DH
Future plans: Northeastern or Fairfield, Accounting
Coach Leo Gravell:“Three-year starter, captain this year. Maybe our best all-around player when healthy. Very smart player as well. I feel like Will has been here forever. He’s gonna be missed.”
