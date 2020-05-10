PEYTON GRAVELL, Centerfield
Future plans: University of Tennessee, Journalism and Electronic Media
Coach Dave Hedge: “The one thing that I will remember about Peyton is her strong sense of loyalty and commitment to doing the right thing in life and for the team.”
LINDSEY MURPHY, Left field
Future plans: UNH, Psychology
Coach Dave Hedge: “The thing I will remember about Murph is her desire to help in any way she could. She is humble and proud and she leads by example.”
GRACE BONO, first base
Future plans: Regis College, Communications/Softball
Coach Dave Hedge: “My memory of Grace is her very shy demeanor, but her strong dominance on the field securing the bag at first base.”
ABBY BEDIENT, Pitcher
Future plans: UMass Dartmouth, Business Management/Softball
Coach Dave Hedge: “The thing that sticks out about Abby is three games into her freshman season she was thrust into a starting pitching role due to an injury and she handled the pressure like an upperclassman. And two years later (junior year), again due to injury, she became our only pitcher having to pitch 19 consecutive games. She welcomed the challenges with great gamesmanship!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.