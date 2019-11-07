NORTH ANDOVER – Of all the Division 1 thunder Merrimack College has created in less than two months of being a new member – and there’s been a lot coming out of the cross country, football and men’s soccer teams – the loudest occurred Tuesday night about 85 miles away in Amherst, Mass.
UMass women’s basketball is supposed to be pretty good this winter, coming off a 16-16 season and picked 8th out of 14 teams in the respectable mid-major Atlantic-10 Conference.
Merrimack was picked to finish 11th in the Northeast Conference.
So, you can understand where the expectations were before the game.
Well, Merrimack took the lead, 5-4, less than two minutes into the game after a Denia Davis-Stewart (more on her later) offensive rebound and put-back.
The Warriors, amazingly, never trailed again.
In fact, even more impressive, Merrimack led by five points early in the third quarter and it extended the lead, then extended it more.
By the time the final whistle blew, Merrimack blew away the hosts, 79-64.
“I get it, we weren’t supposed to win,” said Merrimack coach Monique LeBlanc, now in her ninth season. “But we went there believing we could win. We have a very confident group here.”
Of all the numbers that were eye-opening, the 6-foot-1 Davis-Stewart had three of them – 31 points, 13 rebounds and, get this, 12 blocked shots.
In the first half, when Merrimack set the tone for the game, Davis-Stewart, a Dorchester native, had seven points and nine blocks.
In the second half, when Merrimack took complete control, Davis-Stewart had 24 points, seven rebounds and “only” three blocks.
“I love blocking shots … love it!” said Davis-Stewart, a senior captain. “It’s something I’ve always loved as soon as I started playing.”
UMass coach Tory Verdi implied Davis-Stewart scared the Minutemen from driving after her first half block-fest.
“The fact that Davis blocked several of our shots early on, our players started to hesitate and it became that we were one-dimensional,” he said. “We just shot the ball, we missed, we were just very passive against their zone. We didn’t do a very good job offensively attacking their zone.”
Merrimack had another reason being an underdog. It was starting a freshman at point guard, Jayme DeCesare, out of Johnston, R.I.
“Trust me, we have a lot of confidence in her,” said coach LeBlanc. “But she’s a freshman. You never know with the freshman.”
DeCesare did herself proud, playing 29 of the 40 minutes, scoring five points, adding five assists and, most importantly, zero turnovers.
Andover native, junior Alyssa Casey, added nine points and six assists while sophomore “sensation” Kate Mager, a NE-10 All-Rookie member, poured in 22 points while never leaving the game.
In fact, LeBlanc went out of her way to commend Merrimack’s former home, the NE-10, for preparing it for what’s ahead.
“We never had an easy night in the Northeast-10,” said LeBlanc. “Every night was a battle. There are Hall of Fame coaches in that league. We had to earn everything we got.”
Merrimack doesn’t have a lot of time to enjoy this historical event.
Its second “bout” in Div. 1 will be tougher, as it hosts Patriot League power Lehigh University on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Lehigh was 21-10 last year and finished second in the conference.
“We realize they will be ready for us and we’ll be ready for them,” said LeBlanc. “We know what we’re getting into (in Div. 1). It’s going to be tough. But we’re pretty tough, too.”
Merrimack hosts powerful Lehigh
We won’t have to wait long to see how the Merrimack College women’s basketball team responds to its stunning, opening-night win over UMass Amherst, 79-64.
Merrimack’s second game will be on Saturday at Hammel Court in North Andover at 1 p.m. against Patriot League power Lehigh University. Lehigh is the preseason favorite to win the conference.
Lehigh’s coach is Sue Troyan, now in her 25th season, led by senior guard Camryn Buhr, a First-Team All-Patriot League member last season with 12.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
Men’s soccer wins NEC
While Merrimack women made a big splash in their Div. 1 opener on Tuesday night, the Merrimack men’s soccer team did it for an entire season.
Tony Martone’s squad, a Div. 2 powerhouse for nearly three decades, is 8-0 in NEC games and already clinched first place.
Merrimack beat Fairleigh Dickinson University, 2-1, in penalty kicks after two overtimes, improving to 10-3-2 on the season.
Merrimack was 2-0-2 against Boston’s top schools -- beating Northeastern and Boston University, while tying Harvard and Boston College.
Merrimack hosts Bryant in the season finale on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Martone-Mejail Field at the North Andover campus.
