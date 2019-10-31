Series lesson: Don't let Mookie go

My World Series MVP pick? Anthony Rendon.
A superstar. Clutch. No issues. Very good defender. Electric. And he was special when it counted most.
If the last 10 days proved anything, really the last month, you win with pitching and superstar hitting.
Rendon is not only gifted, he’s calm and embraces being the go-to guy. His seventh-inning home run in Game 7, closing the deficit to 2-1, didn’t win the game, but it changed the game.
He had three HRs, seven doubles and 15 RBI this postseason.
He’s also a free agent, apparently already offered seven years, $210 million by the Nationals.
I’m guessing he’ll eventually accept that Brinks Truck load.
Guess what? Mookie Betts is better. At the very worst, they are brothers from another mother.
Statistically, these two are twins.
Rendon: .290 average, 994 hits in 916 games, 136 HRs, 546 RBI, .859 OPS.
Betts: .301 ave., 965 hits in 794 games, 139 HRs, 470 RBI, .893 OPS.
One factor in Mookie’s favor in this comparison: He’s two full years younger at 27.
He’s got at least seven good years ahead of him, probably more.
And while he didn’t have a good postseason last October (.220, 1 HR, 4 RBI) and was slightly down this past season (.295, 29 HRs, 80 RBI, .915 OPS), he is the best player on the Red Sox.
Period.
He’s the kind of guy you build a franchise around. Like Rendon, he has caused zero conflict on or off the field.
