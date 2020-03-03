The times, they are a changing. Actually, they started changing several years ago.
Back at the turn of the century, and at least for another decade, Timberlane and Mount Anthony were the kings in New England wrestling circles. If it wasn’t one school at the top, it was the other, and they often placed one-two at the New England Tournament.
Which is why Timberlane leads every school with New England titles (10), and Mount Anthony (9) ranks second. The Owls, meanwhile, have placed second six times with Mount Anthony the runner-up eight times. Both have finished third on numerous occasions.
As both teams prepare for this weekend’s New England Tournament at Methuen, however, neither is considered a top contender and there are also no threats from our once vaunted Merrimack Valley other than possibly Salem. Instead, teams from Connecticut (defending champion Danbury, Simsbury and Xavier) and Rhode Island (2018 champ Ponaganset and Bishop Hendricken) look like the teams to beat.
If there’s a favorite, it would have to be Danbury, which is headlined by All-American 138-pounder Ryan Jack and boasts at least three other likely placers, and finished 16-0 in dual meets with convincing wins over Mount Anthony (49-21) and Timberlane (44-25) among its victims.
“It’s pretty similar to last year for us,” said veteran Danbury coach Ricky Shook, who owns a 380-24 record and two New England titles in his 31 years as head coach. “We have five or six guys who can place (at New England) but it just depends on how we get through the (Connecticut) Open.”
If Danbury slips, Xavier, which beat Springfield Central while winning the Methuen Tournament, and Simsbury are both worthy challengers with Springfield Central and Rhode Island powers Ponagansett and Bishop Hendricken darkhorse contenders.
Danbury has a solid middle school and even elementary school feeder system, as do other top programs in Connecticut, but Shook credits the development of club wrestling for the rise of wrestling in Connecticut.
“Clubs here really started developing 15 to 20 years ago and we caught up to everyone else, maybe passed some,” said Shook. “Plus, I think we have some really good coaches.”
Whatever the reason, Connecticut wrestling is on the upswing, as this weekend’s New England tournament at Methuen is likely to show.
AREA’S BEST HOPES
Of course, there are a number of local wrestlers who could get hot and at least place in New England, but the best hopes for a New England title lie with Pelham junior Conor Maslanek, Salem senior Beau Dillon and Pinkerton senior Sterling McLaughlin.
Maslanek, who was third in New England at 195 last year, is at the same weight and sports a 50-0 record with only two decisions among his victories. If he’s on his game, it looks like only the Connecticut state champ or perhaps the Rhode Island champ can stand in his way.
Dillon, of course, was the 195-pound New England champ last year and is looking just as formidable at 220, boasting a 54-1 record while the 182-pound McLaughlin, who is 45-1, is a definite contender. He is also the only wrestler to beat Dillon this year, having done it way back in December when he moved up two weight classes at the Blue Devil Classic.
Central Catholic’s Mike Glynn is also a contender at 138, but that’s probably the toughest weight class, headlined by Danbury’s Jack.
SALEM’S FEARSOME FIVE
Salem finished fourth at New England last year, just a half-point out of third, and — with a little luck — could be in the top three this year with an outside shot of winning it all.
Winning New England generally requires placing at least three or four wrestlers, and the Blue Devils have an impressive five with 50 wins. In addition to Dillon, there are: Ryan O’Rourke (50-10 at 106), Matt Adams (53-6 at 126), George Boudreau (54-7 at 138) and heavyweight Josh Ozoria (54-5).
**********************************
New England Tournament
When: March 7-8
Where: Methuen High
Defending champion: Danbury, Conn.
Schedule: March 7 -- Begins at 10 a.m., quarterfinals at 4; March 8 -- Semifinals at 11 a.m., finals at 2:30 p.m.
Local NE qualifiers
Timberlane: Konrad Parker (113), Jake Rousseau (120), John Leavitt (126), Codey Wild (132), Nick Pallaria (138), Adam Marquis (145), Anthony Rousseau (152), Cooper Kelley (182), Niko Langlois (195), Chris Lund (220)
Salem: Ryan O’Rourke (106), Matt Adams (126), George Boudreau (138), Matteo Mustapha (152), Beau Dillon (220), Josh Ozoria (285)
Central Catholic: Jimmy Glynn (106), Mike Glynn (138), Nate Vachon (145), Anthony Mears (220)
Pinkerton: Dom Robinson (120), Jack Mackiernan (160), Sterling McLaughlin (182)
Haverhill: Ben Davoli (113), Jake Nicolosi (145)
North Andover: Ethan Ford (132), Jack Carbone (195)
Lawrence: Luis Mauricio (106), John Vazquez (145)
Andover: Elias Maita (160)
Methuen: CJ Brown (170)
Pelham: Conor Maslanek (195)
St. John’s Prep: Rawson Iwanicki (138)
