Shumski's 6 RBIs fuel Merrimack rally

WORCESTER -- In a game that featured 23 combined runs, 20 hits and seven errors, the Merrimack College baseball program had the last laugh in a 12-11 win at the College of Holy Cross Wednesday evening from Fitton Field.
The Warriors entered the top of ninth trailing by three, 11-8, but mounted a four-run rally – scoring all four with two outs – to come back for a one-run victory. Graduate student Nick Shumski of Salem, N.H., delivered the knockout blow, a bases-clearing double that gave the Warriors the lead for good.
On the mound, freshman Casey Hegan earned his first career win while sophomore Justin Butera punched out the side in the bottom of the ninth for his first save of the year.
Shumski enjoyed a single-game career high with six RBI from the No. 3 spot in Merrimack’s order. He went 3-for-6 with a pair of extra-base hits. Classmate Joey Porricelli added a three-hit game of his own from the leadoff spot, scoring three times and reaching base five times overall.
Merrimack improved to 8-11 with the win.
Swept in softball
NORTH ANDOVER -- The Merrimack College softball team dropped both games of the doubleheader against Sacred Heart on Wednesday, 4-2 and 8-2, in Connecticut.
Merrimack dropped to 6-14 overall and 4-8 in the Northeast Conference. Haverhill’s Bryana Michitson pitched well in a losing cause in the opener and former Pinkerton star Abby Amato had a two-run double in the second game.
Rookie of the week
SOMERSET, N.J. -- After winning both of his matches over the week against the College of Holy Cross, freshman Aryaan Bhatia of the Merrimack College men’s tennis program has been named this week’s Northeast Conference (NEC) Rookie of the Week.
Wednesday marked the second time this spring that Bhatia was named the league’s top newcomer; he also received Rookie of the Week honors on Wednesday, March 17. Bhatia posted an unblemished performance against Holy Cross, winning at first doubles before a straight-sets win at first singles against the Crusaders.
