Timberlane has announced its newest Hall of Fame class, which will be inducted Sept. 26 at Atkinson Country Club.
It’s the Owls’ second class in 24 years with the other coming in 2017.
Jess Cegarra Tuttle ‘03
Eagle-Tribune Female Athlete of the Year as a senior when she was our volleyball MVP and spring track MVP and an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in basketball. Made our 9-player volleyball team of decade. Still holds area shot put record (43-3.5) and is No. 10 in discus (123-0).
Hall of Famer at Bryant, where she was four-time All-NE 10 in volleyball and set the shot put and heptathlon school records.
Kristin Cobb Sainani ‘91
Legendary scholar-athlete was valedictorian at Timberlane and Dartmouth. Now an associate professor at Stanford, where she earned her master’s (statistics) and doctorate (epidemiology). In high school, ran 11:09.8 3,200 and 5:03.6 1,600. Eagle-Tribune MVP in cross country and in indoor track.
Eagle-Tribune Sportsman of the Year in 1994 for her running/track accomplishments at Dartmouth.
Derek Sickel ‘07
The 2007 Eagle-Tribune MVP in wrestling, he won the New England title at 171. He placed third and fifth the previous two years at New Englands. Three-year starter at Division 1 Citadel. Also a two-time All-Division 2 football player for Timberlane.
Lauren Sickel ‘03
One of 16 area field hockey players all-time named an Eagle-Tribune All-Star three times. Earned third-team All-American honors at Division 1 Providence College and as a senior was the Friars’ Female Athlete of the Year. Eagle-Tribune All-Star in basketball as a senior.
Sister of 2019 inductee Derek and 2017 inductee Kadi.
Chris Tardif ‘01
One of leading basketball scorers in area history with 1,666 points. Twice named an Eagle-Tribune All-Star. 6-foot-5. Earned scholarship to Bentley, where he started two years.
His father, AD/coach Bucky Tardif, was inducted in 2017 and his sister, Julie, scored over 1,000 points for Timberlane. Chris only played football his senior but led area with nine TD passes and 1,371 passing yards.
Don Woodworth, Coach
A cornerstone of the Timberlane wrestling dynasty. Guided Owls to 13 state titles in 24 years. Longtime coach, official and state committee member. New England Wrestling Hall of Famer. Also a longtime Timberlane principal.
Wrestling Team, 2005
Coach Barry Chooljian’s squad won the New England, Meet of Champions and N.H. Division 1 titles.
The Owls were led by a whopping nine Eagle-Tribune All-Stars that winter: Eric Morrill (112), Rob Flinn (119), Devon Hanson (135), Anthony Scali (140), Ty Sullivan (145), Donny Connolly (152), Derek Sickel (171), Tim Brown (189) and Zach Zdrada (215).
¢¢¢
TWITTER: @MullyET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.