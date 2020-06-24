Once, when well-known Sports Illustrated writer Steve Rushin was asked why he liked to branch out into non-sports topics, with world travel one of his favorites, he gave a thoughtful response.
“The man who consumes sports to the exclusion of all other things will never be well-rounded,” said Rushin, who has filed travel stories from Greenland, Indonesia and the Arctic Circle and written a novel which has nothing to do with sports.
Well, our 2019-2020 Moynihan male and female Scholar-Athletes of the Year — Windham’s Jacob Kuczynski and Central Catholic’s Emily Downer — are certainly well-rounded in addition to being superb athletes and tremendous scholars.
They were honored Tuesday at a brief ceremony held at Central Catholic in which they were cited for their accomplishments and presented with scholarship checks by Jack Moynihan. Two coaches were on hand to introduce the outstanding scholar-athletes.
Casey Grange, who coached Downer in basketball at Central and has known her since grade school, introduced her standout senior while Windham cross country coach Kelly Fox introduced Kuczynski and praised him for his work ethic and multitude of talents.
Although they have quite different interests, Kuczynski and Downer do have one thing in common, which is a love of music.
Downer started taking piano lessons in grade school and continues to play while also taking up the ukulele the last few years and Kuczynski has taken music a step further. He started with the piano, switched to the trumpet and, at Windham, played the violin in the orchestra and the bassoon in the band.
“I’ve been lucky to be talented in math and I think music helps me a lot in math,” said Kuczynski.
How much it’s helped we’ll never know but Kuczynski was certainly a whiz at math in addition to being an outstanding student. Ranked fourth in his class academically with a 4.42 GPA, he scored a perfect 800 on his math portion (1,510 overall) of the SATs. He was also president of the Math Honor Society.
Downer, of Methuen, is just as accomplished academically, finishing with an impressive weighted 4.60 career GPA while taking six Advanced Placement courses over the last two years as a member of the National Honor Society. She also won several academic awards including the prestigious Notre Dame Book Award.
In addition, Downer — as has Kuczynski — has been involved with numerous activities outside of academics and athletics, including as a Student Director at Camp Champagne an elementary school tutor and with the Special Field Games in Haverhill.
It’s a wonder how our Athletes of the Year found the time to excel in sports and were able to participate in more than one.
Kuczynski, whose main sports is skiing and was New Hampshire’s Division 1 race champion this year and the Eagle-Tribune Skier of the Year, even doubled in indoor track as a valuable relay man during the winter while also running cross country with distinction in the fall. He was primed for outdoor track prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
Next year, Kuczynski will study biomedicial engineering at UCal Berkley, where he hopes to continue to ski.
Downer was extraordinary in both volleyball and basketball.
In volleyball, she was the team’s force in the middle and named Central’s most outstanding teammate and she stood out in basketball. A versatile 6-foot center, she was selected to the Eagle-Tribune’s Super Team as well as named All-Scholastic.
A rare two-year captain (one of only two in the history of the program), she was the leader in points (12.6) and rebounds (8.2) on the MVC-championship 18-4 squad and was league co-MVP.
Downer will take her basketball talents to Middlebury, where she will continue her career.
