Fortunately for the Pinkerton gymnastics team, the Phaneuf sisters are close.
So, when junior Hana Phaneuf came to younger sister Sophia, a freshman, with a request, Sophia was willing to listen.
Both of the sisters are longtime club gymnastics standouts and neither competed for Pinkerton last year. Hana decided to compete for the Astros this winter, but Sophia originally opted not to.
Until Hana used her power of persuasion.
“We didn’t have anyone to do bars and she (Sophia) is really good on bars,” said Sophia. “I asked her if she’d do it with me and help us out.”
That struck a chord with Sophia.
“They really needed someone for the bars and the bars are my favorite event,” said Sophia. “I had thought about it before but wasn’t sure I could fit it in my schedule, with club, my academics and everything else.
“But the coach (Chelsie Burland) is really flexible and she knows school work comes first with me so I decided to do it.”
What helped encourage Hana and then Sophia were some comments from older half-sister KC Phaneuf, who competed in gymnastics more than 20 years ago for then-coach Lindsay Morin.
Morin is now an assistant for Burland.
“I remember her telling me how she loved competing at Pinkerton, how it was a lot of fun,” said Hana. “She said it was a good break (from club gymnastics).”
Echoed Sophia: “She said she was with all her best friends, it was fun ... and she was glad Ms. Morin was still coaching.”
Whatever the reason, Burland couldn’t be happier to have the sisters on the team, especially after several talented gymnasts graduated from last year’s state championship team and E-T most valuable gymnast Isabella Scarpetti, who was previously home schooled, transferred to St. Thomas Aquinas.
“These girls are terrific kids, with a lot of talent, and they will factor in as all-arounders for Pinkerton and will play a huge part in the team’s success as we try to fill the voids,” said Burland.
Of the two, Hana is a bit more advanced. A Level 9 for the last three years, she’s qualified for Eastern Nationals and placed fifth in the balance beam. And she may be strongest in the floor exercise, in which she has a 9.65 score.
Hana actually might have competed for Pinkerton last year except for one thing.
“I fractured my back in September of 2018 and I was pretty much out all season,” said Hana. “I didn’t start coming back until February.”
Hana occasionally still has some pain, but she’s nearly 100 percent now. And with senior standout Sophia Viger back and sister Sophia on the team, the Astros are eyeing yet another state title. Pinkerton has won the last three state crowns and eight of the last 10.
Sister Sophia, who is also impressive in the vault and — like her sister — an excellent student and active in community service, has qualified for regionals three times with her club team and placed third in all-around twice.
“The good thing for us is that their best events are different,” said Burland. “I’m just really happy they’re with us.”
And, so far, the feeling is mutual.
“I’m really happy I joined,” said Sophia, who played volleyball for the Astros in the fall. “The girls on the team are really nice and it’s a lot of fun.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.