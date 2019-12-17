North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Periods of snow this morning will transition to a wintry mix for the afternoon. High 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.