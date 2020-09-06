Former St. John's Prep and Boston College football star Jake Burt was among the 24 players released by the New England Patriots on Saturday as the team cut its roster down to the 53-man limit.
The 6-foot-3, 260-pound Burt, an undrafted rookie tight end, had been competing with fellow rookies Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene and veterans Ryan Izzo and Paul Butler for a spot in the new-look tight end rotation. Asiasi, Keene and Izzo wound up making the initial 53-man roster.
Prior to signing with the Patriots, Burt had spent five years playing Division 1 college football at BC. He was most successful as a blocking tight end, but during his redshirt senior year in 2019 he also recorded 15 catches for 212 yards and one touchdown.
Burt could still stay with New England as a member of the practice squad if he clears waivers, which won't be known until Sunday after noon.
Other notable cuts on Saturday included veteran running back Lamar Miller, who recorded six straight seasons with at least 700 rushing yards between 2012-18 but is working his way back from a serious knee injury.
The Patriots also cut both of their kickers, with rookie kicker Justin Rohrwasser and veteran Nick Folk both among those who were released.
Folk served as New England's kicker towards the end of last season and re-signed during the preseason, while Rohrwasser was expected to be the Patriots' kicker of the future after he was drafted in the fifth round of this past spring's NFL Draft. Rohrwasser struggled during training camp, however, and Folk was considered the favorite to start Week 1 before both players were released.
The full list of cuts are as follows:
WR Andre Baccellia
TE/DL Rashod Berry
DL Tashawn Bower
OL Ben Braden
CB Myles Bryant
TE Jake Burt
TE Paul Butler
K Nick Folk
C Tyler Gauthier
LB Terez Hall
LB Scoota Harris
QB Brian Lewerke
LB Cassh Maluia
RB Lamar Miller
DT Bill Murray
TE Paul Quessenberry
K Justin Rohrwasser
CB D’Angelo Ross
WR Devin Ross
RB J.J. Taylor
WR Jeff Thomas
DT Nick Thurman
DL Xavier Williams
WR Isaiah Zuber
With Saturday's cuts, the Patriots will not have an undrafted free agent on the initial 53-man roster for the first time since 2004, ending a streak of 16 years in a row that at least one undrafted rookie made the team.
