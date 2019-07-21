READING, Pa — Kevin Smith went 3 for 5 with a home run and four RBIs and Hector Perez tossed six scoreless innings as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats rolled to a 16-1 over Reading Sunday.
In addition to Smith, Josh Palacios and Santiago Espinal also had three hits. The 16 runs were the most by the Fisher Cats (12-19) in more than six years. The team also tied a season-high with 17 hits.
Smith started it with a bang, launching a three-run homer in the top of the first.
Perez earned the win, improving his record to 6-4. He allowed three hits, walked four and struck out four.
The Fisher Cats return home to start an eight-game homestand on Monday at 7:05 p.m. against the Harrisburg Senators.
Spinners lose late lead
LOWELL — The Lowell Spinners led by two runs in the ninth inning, but the Hudson Valley Renegades rallied for a 4-2 win.
Cameron Cannon gave the Spinners the lead with an RBI single. Wil Dalton made it 2-0 when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Chris Murphy tossed three shutout innings for the Spinners, allowing one hit with five strikeouts. Yasel Santana followed him with four innings of shutout ball.
The Spinners and Hudson Valley are back in action on Monday (7:05 p.m.)
