HARTFORD, Conn. — Top prospect Kevin Smith hit two home runs to lead the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to a 4-2 win over the Hartford Yard Goats on Friday night.
Smith, the No. 5 prospect in the Blue Jays system according to MLB.com, has belted 10 long balls this season, and produced New Hampshire’s first multi-homer game of 2019.
Riley Adams launched an upper-deck solo homer to start the scoring in the second inning, and after a Chad Spanberger single, Smith belted a two-run home run to right center and put the ‘Cats in front 3-0.
Yennsy Diaz held the Yard Goats to two runs on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts over five innings.
Justin Dillon, Dany Jimenez and Danny Young all threw shutout innings out of the bullpen.
The series continues in Hartford on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
Spinners bounce back
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Thanks to a stellar performance by Bryan Lucas on the mound, the Lowell Spinners beat the Batavia MuckDogs 5-2.
Lucas went six strong innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with five strikeouts en route to his second win of the season.
Jaxx Groshans gave the Spinners the lead with an RBI single, and Xavier Legrant extended the lead with a two-run double.
Lowell returns home on Saturday where they take on the Auburn Doubledays. First pitch is 5 p.m.
