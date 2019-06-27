TRENTON — Clinging to a 2-1 lead with two outs in the top of the eighth inning, Kevin Smith stepped up for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.
Launching a two-run home run, Smith put separation between his team and the hosting Trenton Thunder, and the Fisher Cats saw it out, winning on the road, 4-2.
Smith’s home run, a team-best No. 8 on the season, made it 4-1. Despite a Trenton run in the bottom of the ninth, New Hampshire held on.
Justin Dillon picked up the win, tossing a perfect seventh inning that came just before Smith broke the game open. Yennsy Diaz pitched well from the start, going six innings, allowing six hits and just one run while striking out five.
The Fisher Cats play the second of a three-game series at Trenton on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Spinners roll past Tri-City
LOWELL — A six-run second inning was more than enough for the Lowell Spinners, who eased past the Tri-City ValleyCats, 7-3.
The Spinners had already tacked on three scores in that inning when Elih Marrero broke things open witha three-run double, effectively putting the game out of reach already. Tri-City got one in the fifth and two in the eighth, while Lowell added another in the seventh, but it was never a close contest.
The Spinners only tallied six hits, profiting off of five walks by the Tri-City pitching staff. Marrero was 1 for 3 and led the way with those three RBIs, while no Spinners had multi-hit games.
Yusniel Padron-Artilles improved to 2-0 after tossing six innings, allowing just two hits, one run and striking out eight.
With the win, the Spinners completed a three-game sweep of the ValleyCats. They’ll begin a four-game weekend stretch at the Brooklyn Cyclones on Friday at 7 p.m.
