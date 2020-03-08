Smith shines, but Brooks boys fall in championship game

WORCESTER — Led by a stellar second half by Salem’s George Smith, top-seed Brooks cut an 18-point second-half deficit to just four points, closing in a dramatic title game comeback.
But No. 2 Canterbury hit a few key shots and free throws down the stretch to win the NEPSAC Class B championship game 68-57 on Sunday at Worcester State University.
“It was a tough way to end a great season,” said Brooks (24-3) coach John McVeigh. “We made a really good run in the second half, but when you get yourself in that kind of hole, there’s no margin for error. They hit a couple of shots, we had to foul, and that was it.”
Canterbury (25-2) led 39-27 at halftime, and continued to build on that advantage before returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star Smith took over.
Smith scored 13 of his team-high 18 points in the second half, hitting his team’s only two 3-pointers, and bringing Brooks to within two baskets of a tie game or lead.
“George played a terrific second half,” said McVeigh of the former Central Catholic star. “He was battling foul trouble the whole game, but was still able to give us huge baskets.”
But Canterbury — which Brooks beat 67-54 in their regular season meeting on Jan. 8 — was able to finish off the victory.
“They are a very balanced team,” said McVeigh. “Every time we cut into their lead, someone would hit a big shot. They had five guys in double figures. We gave them one of their two losses, so we knew it would be a close, tough game. Credit to them for playing better.”
Myles Foster added 16 points and Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 12 points for Brooks.
“It’s always disappointing to see a season end,” said McVeigh. “It’s tough to say goodbye to this senior class, Myles, Sam (Thomson), Matt Costantino, Olu Oladitan and Gabe Barreto-D’Silva. They won two New England titles (2017-18) and made it to another final today. They had terrific careers. I’m proud of the whole team.”
Canterbury 68, Brooks 57
NEPSAC Class B Championship
Brooks (57): Oladitan 2, Yepdo 2, Foster 16, Smith 18, Thomson 7, Mulvey 0, Whitney-Sidney 12, Iwowo 0. Totals 21-13-57
3-pointers: Smith 2
Brooks (24-3): 27 30 — 57
Canterbury (25-2): 39 29 — 68
