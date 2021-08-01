He’s only 15-years-old, but it’s already been a lengthy and impressive golf journey for Stephen Ramos of Danville, N.H.
An upcoming Timberlane sophomore, who was the Owls’ No. 2 golfer as a freshman, Ramos enjoyed huge success on the New England PGA Junior Tour for years. He was named the Tour’s Player of the Year for boys 12-13 in both 2018 and 2019.
As a 12-year-old, he placed first in eight of 10 tourneys, taking second the other two times and the next year he was first 10 times and runner-up three times.
Way before that, Ramos was learning and refining his skills under the guidance of his father, Steve.
“I started swinging a club when I was 2-years-old,” said Ramos. “My dad taught me so much when I was younger. I played a lot of golf.”
All that grooming, as well as coaching from Nick Antonelli at Atkinson Resort and Country Club, was on display the weekend before this during the Healey Tournament.
On the final round, in only the second time he had played on the course, Ramos shot a startling round of 70 at the Renaissance Country Club. It was the lowest score in the final round and six strokes better than the champion, Nick Maccario.
On what was considered the toughest course in the tournament, Ramos had six birdies, four bogies and eight pars.
“I was a little surprised by my score but I was just feeling it,” said Ramos of his 2-under day. “I’ve been working a lot on my putting and I had a good day putting.”
The performance opened some eyes among those in the golfing community.
“That’s a great score on that course,” said Haverhill High coach and Bradford Country Club owner Kevin Murphy. “That’s a tough course to score that at his age.”
Overall, Ramos finished fifth at the Healey after scoring successive 76s in the first two rounds, and he has scored well throughout the summer. At the New Hampshire Amateur he reached the round of 16 and had his lowest-ever score, a 69, in North Conway.
He has definitely taken steps to reach short and long-term goals.
“I definitely want to win the state high school championship and I want to play college golf,” said Ramos, who focuses on golf year-round.
If Ramos wins the state high school title, it will be the second straight for a Timberlane golfer. Owl senior Jack Pepin won the Division 1 championship by five strokes last year.
The way Ramos has been playing this summer, Timberlane golf coach Mike Dube certainly wouldn’t be surprised to see back-to-back Owl state champions.
“He places well in many state-wide and New England-wide tournaments and has an unbelievable passion for the game,” said Dube. “I can’t wait to see just how far he can take his game.”
That final round at the Healey just may have been a sign of things to come.
*****************************
Youth movement
The 2021 Joseph Healey Tournament may have signaled a changing of the guard as three of the top five placers are still in high school.
North Andover’s James Robbins finished third, Haverhill’s Aiden Azevedo was fourth and Timberlane’s Stephen Ramos was fifth. Robbins and Azevedo will be seniors in the fall and Ramos will be a sophomore.
