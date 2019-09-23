Solimine leads way for Whirlaway at 10K championship

Maybe getting engaged is an inspiration to Whirlaway Racing Team's Jackie Solimine of Haverhill.
On Sunday at the New England Grand Prix 10K championship in Gloucester, she certainly ran like she was inspired, finishing second in the women's open division with a superb time of 35:11, which was a personal-best time by a whopping 50 seconds. That led Whirlaway to third place in a loaded open field.
Joining Solimine, who got engaged this summer to Sam Fazioli of Salem, N.H., with personal-bests for the open team were Kasey Marin, Lauren Tilton and newcomer Amy Crowley of Windham.
"Jackie ran incredible and the whole team was awesome with all of those PRs," said Whirlaway coach Dave Kazanjian.
The powerful Whirlaway women's seniors and veterans teams both finished first. Nina Caron of Andover led the way for the seniors team with a 42:34 and she was backed up nicely by Derry's Nadine Palmer and Lisa Zappala, Maria Servin and Methuen's Nancy Corsaro.
The veterans team was led by Corsaro, followed by Julie Haynes and Karen Durante. The masters team, meanwhile, took second place led by Christin Doneski and Hampstead's Amy Bernard.
For the Whirlaway men, the big story was the veterans team finishing second in its Grand Prix debut. Methuen's Paul McGovern led the way with a 39:26 and North Andover's Marty Lechleiter and Stan Peujffers followed as the team's scorers.
Also for the men, Whirlaway came in third in the open division led by Ruben Sanca, who was seventh overall in 30:56. Brandon Newbould and Neal Darmody also ran strong races as Whirlaway's next finishers.
Finally, the men's seniors team came in fourth and the masters team was sixth. Derry's Charlie Bemis led both squads with a time of 36:31. McGovern and Paul Hammond were next in the seniors division.
The final race in the Grand Prix series is the Cape Cod Marathon, which is set for Oct. 17.
